Best UFC Reactions to Zhang Weili’s Spinning Backfist KO of Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Former UFC women’s strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk went to war on Saturday night for the second time.

It was a rematch of what was coined 2020’s “Fight of the Year” by several outlets.

And although the fight was living up to expectations, it came to a close in the second round after “Magnum” landed a spectacular spinning back fist on Jedrzejczyk, flooring her. Zhang is now 2-0 over the former 115-pound queen.

UFC president Dana White confirmed during fight week to MMA Underground’s John Morgan that the winner of the UFC 275 featured bout would get the next shot at 115-pound gold. “Whoever wins this will definitely fight [women’s strawweight champion Carla] Esparza for the title,” White said via MMA Fighting. “I’m sure [Esparza] will be watching this Saturday closely and will be ready to roll with whoever wins.”

Esparza earned the 115-pound strap for the second time after she dethroned Rose Namajunas at UFC 274 last month.

Now, it appears fight fans will see Esparza versus Zhang battle it out inside the Octagon. And for Jedrzejczyk, she announced her retirement after the bout during the broadcast.

Some of the Best Reactions to Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk

Here are some of the best reactions to Zhang’s KO win over the Polish fighter.

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling: “That was slick and nasty! #UFC275.”

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo tweeted: “Zhang Weili!!! She will not stop until she gets that gold back. The best strawweight in the world is back!”

UFC fan-favorite welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson tweeted: “JJ is a savage and a legend in this sport! I do and always will respect her for who she is and what she’s accomplished!! Such an amazing fighter! Thank you JJ.”

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter tweeted: “A choreographed knockout in a film would never look like as incredible as that. Just masterful.”

“The MMA Hour’s” Ariel Helwani tweeted: “Man. Zhang KOs Joanna with a spinning back fist in the second. Joanna face plants. Incredible fight (again), incredible performance by Zhang and an incredible finish.”

“Morning Kombat’s” Luke Thomas tweeted: “Looks like Zhang has that spinning back fist dialed up as her go-to when the side kick misses to the outside.”

UFC heavyweight fighter Tanner Boser tweeted: “Congrats to Weili on an amazing win and congrats to Joanna on an incredible career.”

Twitter Reactions Continue

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeted: “OMG. Zhang Weili, take a freaking bow. Maaaan. She is a stud. Clearly improving in every area. Fought brilliantly tonight. Exclamation mark on seven of the best rounds in MMA in recent years.”

He continued: “Per @ESPNStatsInfo, Zhang Weili’s knockout tonight is only the 10th spinning backfist KO in UFC history, and the first ever by a woman.”

One fight fan tweeted: “Joanna Jedrzejczyk is a fucking total champion and legend. Respect, always. She set the women Strawweight division in motion. #UFC275.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Zhang was on a whole another level tonight! A whole another level! Such a brutal barrage of strikes! Holy hell! Joanna had zero answers! #UFC275.”

Another fan wrote: “Weili strength is incredible I think she would absolutely handle Carla.”