Vikings Mourn the Loss of ‘Purple People Eaters’ Star

Jim Marshall may be best remembered for running the wrong way, but the former Minnesota Vikings standout defensive lineman did so much more than that.

Marshall, one of the most memorable members of the Vikings famous “Purple People Eaters” defense that led them to four Super Bowls in the 1970s, passed away Tuesday after a long hospitalization. He was 87.

Marshall, whose infamous goof against the San Francisco 49ers in 1964 when he scored a safety by running to his own end zone is one of the original NFL bloopers, spent 19 of his 20 NFL seasons with the Vikings. Despite his note of infamy, Marshall handled the moment with dignity and class and humor.

“When the 49ers players ran up and said ‘thanks, Jim,’ you knew you really messed up big time,” Marshall told NFL Network.

Marshall played in 282 straight games and started 270 consecutive games, which is the longest streak for a defensive player in NFL history and third-longest streak behind only punter Jeff Feagles and Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

He had 130.5 career sacks and 30 career fumble recoveries — he also had one career fumble recovery for a touchdown, in 1963, aside from his wrong-way run.

Marshall’s death was announced by the Vikings on behalf of his wife Susan.

Why Was Jim Marshall A Vikings Great?

A two-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL’s all-time teams for both the 1960s and 1970s, Marshall started every game for the Vikings from 1961-79 after they acquired him from the Cleveland Browns in the 1961 Expansion Draft.

Marshall was a linchpin member of the “Purple People Eaters,” leading Minnesota with 14 sacks in its 1969 season where it set a record for fewest points allowed and went to the Super Bowl.

“No player in Vikings history lived the ideals of toughness, camaraderie and passion more than the all-time iron man,” Minnesota owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a joint statement released Tuesday. “A cornerstone of the franchise from the beginning, Captain Jim’s unmatched durability and quiet leadership earned the respect of teammates and opponents throughout his 20-year career.”

Fran Tarkenton, the quarterback for Minnesota’s exceptional teams, called Marshall “the greatest leader in football I’ve ever played with.” Others in the Vikings organization shared his belief.

“Jim led by example, and there was no finer example for others to follow,” the Wilfs said in a statement. “His impact on the Vikings was felt long after he left the field. Jim will always be remembered as a tremendous player and person. Our hearts are with his wife, Susan, and all of Jim’s loved ones.”

Who Were ‘The Purple People Eaters?’

The Vikings defense of the late-1960s and early 1970s is one of the most legendary groups in football history.

In the age before free agency, which only started in the NFL in 1993, teams and full units stayed together longer. The “Purple People Eaters,” named for the iconic late-1950s bop performed by Sheb Wooley, were comprised of Marshall, Gary Larsen and Hall of Famers Alan Page and Carl Eller, who terrorized opponents

“The Purple People Eaters” gave up just 415 points over three seasons between 1969-71, and the Vikings claimed each of their four NFC championships with Marshall and the ‘People Eaters’ on the roster.

Unfortunately, Minnesota lost each Super Bowl. The Vikings dropped Super Bowl IV to the Kansas City Chiefs before dropping three in a four-season span between 1973-76.