Antonio Gibson to Leave Commanders for AFC in Free Agency: Report

The Washington Commanders rarely made full use of Antonio Gibson’s multiple skill-set, but the New England Patriots think the dual-threat running back is worth a three-year deal in free agency.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the Patriots’ intention to sign Gibson on Monday, March 11, before Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reported it will be on a three-year contract.

Latest NFL moves roundup: Kirk Cousins to the #Falcons: 4-years, $180M Saquon Barkley to the #Eagles: 3-years, $37.75M Aaron Jones released by #Packers. Jon Runyan Jr. to the #Giants: 3-years, $30M Andrew Van Ginkel to the #Vikings: 2-years, $20M Antonio Gibson to the… — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 11, 2024

Gibson might have found the ideal new home with a franchise that’s traditionally made excellent use of pass-catching running backs. He rarely lived up to the billing as a two-phase playmaker in Washington, despite a background as a wide receiver before entering the pros.

Letting Gibson test the market is a sign the Commanders are ready to look for another versatile option for third downs. Somebody who can support lead back Brian Robinson Jr., who is more of a grinder between the tackles.

Robinson isn’t dynamic in the passing game, while 2023 sixth-round pick Chris Rodriguez Jr. landed on injured reserve back in December. So the Commanders will need to find multiple reinforcements for the backfield from within this veteran market.

