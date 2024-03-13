Breaking: Commanders Sign All Pro Linebacker

WagnerThe Washington Commanders are signing Seattle All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner. Sources tell NFL Networks Ian Rapop0rt it is a one-year deal with a maximum value of $8.5 million. $6 million of his new contract is guaranteed.

The future Hall of Famer reunites with new Commanders coach Dan Quinn. The two were together in Seattle and were part of the Seahawks legendary defense dubbed “The Legion of Boom”.

The 11-year veteran and six-time All-Pro recorded 130 tackles and had four sacks for Seattle en route to his ninth Pro Bro selection in 2023. He was mentioned as a possible target for Washington and the Dan Quinn connections continue to be connected. Quinn has now brought in five free agents whom he has worked with in the past.

He joins 2021 first-round pick Jamin Davis and the recently acquired Frankie Luvu in a linebacker room that now has youth and experience. The Commanders seem intent on upgrading the worst statistical defense in the NFL.

Get To Know Commanders Linebacker Bobby Wagner

Seattle drafted Wagner in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He finished his rookie season with 140 tackles, three interceptions, and two sacks. He was runner-up for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Wagner won Super Bowl XLVIII where his defense stifled a Broncos offense led by quarterback Peyton Manning.

By his third season, Wagner collected his third straight 100+ tackle season and was named to his first All-Pro team. His first Pro Bowl selection streak would continue for the next seven seasons.

After ten seasons in Seattle, Wagner would sign with the Los Angeles Rams. After a season away, he returned to Seattle in 2023 before making his way to the other coast.

Wagner has avoided the injury bug for the majority of his playing career. He has never played fewer than 11 games in a season. Since 2015, he has played in at least 15 games each season. Wagner has also never recorded less than 100 tackles in a season.

The 183 tackles he made last season at the age of 33 were the most of his illustrious career.