Jets Free Agent Can Be Dan Quinn’s Micah Parsons for Commanders

Finding a roving pass-rusher to play the Micah Parsons role for the lowest-ranked defense in the NFL is one of the challenges facing new Washington Commanders’ head coach Dan Quinn. He can find the player he needs by raiding the New York Jets for versatile edge-rusher Bryce Huff in 2024 NFL agency.

Huff “could be a name to keep an eye on,” according to Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus. He included PFF statistics that show Huff has a 23.8 percent pass rush win rate ahead of Parsons’ 21.8.

Outpacing Parsons in recent years hints at what Huff could do if he’s used more creatively. Quinn would have no problem expanding how Huff attacks offenses. He sent Parsons after quarterbacks from all angles for the Dallas Cowboys the last three seasons.

The Quinn plan made Parsons a two-time first-team All-Pro. It’s what the Commanders need after finishing last in points and yards allowed in 2023.

A lack of consistent pressure became a big problem once defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat were traded mid-season.

Bryce Huff Poised to Cash In During Free Agency

Huff knows his value, even if Parsons doesn’t. The latter recently named his top five pass-rushers, a list that didn’t include Huff.

His omission prompted the Jets’ D-end to post on X: “you can’t name top 5 pure pass rushers in the league without putting my name in that conversation top 3 really.. off straight stats and film.”

you can’t name top 5 pure pass rushers in the league without putting my name in that conversation🥷🏾 top 3 really.. off straight stats and film https://t.co/zEymXpTLR4 — Bryce (@Bryce55H) February 10, 2024

Huff continued: “and this is me being humble.. i don’t have the hype behind my name yet for people to truly argue i’m number one just cuz of playing time.. just watch what i do over the course of the next 5-10 years.”

Those are bold statements, but Huff did record 10 sacks from a situational role in 2023. He blitzed 19 times and generated 33 pressures, 12 hurries and 10 QB knockdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Statistics as impressive as these aren’t the only reason Huff makes sense as a Parsons clone for Quinn’s defense. Huff has the right physical profile at 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds. He’s just 10 pounds heavier than Parsons, but similarly flexible, able to rush as a standup outside linebacker, traditional defensive end or from the inside.

There’s a refinement to the way Huff rushes the passer. He can win with speed, elusiveness and leverage, three qualities he showed for this sack against the New England Patriots in Week 18.

A player with Huff’s core skill will always command a high price on the open market. That’s where he’ll land, according to SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes, who rates it “wildly unlikely” the Jets bring Huff back: “If they wanted to do that, they should have signed him in season. They never so much as made a contract offer. Huff, as he should, is now focused on making as much money as possible on the free-agent market. He said himself there will be no hometown discount.”

The Commanders have the capital to pay Huff on par with his production. They also have a glaring need for a pass-rusher with the 25-year-old’s talents.

Commanders Must Find Micah Parsons-Like Pass-Rusher

Dealing Young to the San Francisco 49ers and Sweat to the Chicago Bears earned the Commanders premium draft picks. Yet, those trades also left an already struggling defense bereft of pressure.

Improving this season’s tally of 39 sacks will be a focus for Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. The simplest way is to recruit pass-rushers who can win consistently.

Huff fits the bill, but there are other intriguing candidates also ticketed for free agency. Somebody like Miami Dolphins’ outside linebacker Jerome Baker is versatile enough to become another Parsons-type.

So is Josh Allen, a two-time Pro Bowler for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, one of Quinn’s former players, Cowboys’ end Dorance Armstrong Jr., is also worth considering.

A Commanders team projected by Spotrac.com to have $83,543,548 worth of space under the salary cap must add at least one premium pass-rusher this offseason. The closest to Parsons in skill will be worth the most money.