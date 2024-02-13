Raiders Suggested to Avoid Former Commanders No. 2 Pick

With the Washington Commanders dealing Chase Young and Montez Sweat before the trade deadline, they have a need for a pass rusher this offseason. Young enters the free-agent market this offseason and could be due for a big payday. Despite the injuries and inconsistencies at times, the potential is still there for the No. 2 overall pick. One team, however, was suggested to avoid Young. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox writes that the Las Vegas Raiders should stay away from the 24-year-old.

Knox highlights the ACL injury, an inability to make a significant impact for the San Francisco 49ers, and more.

“Young was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first season but really hasn’t shown improvement since. A torn ACL limited him in 2021 and 2022, and he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers this past season.

“In San Francisco, Young has failed to make a significant impact. He recorded just seven quarterback pressures in eight regular-season games despite playing opposite Nick Bosa.”

With Nick Bosa on the other side, Young should’ve had one of the best seasons of his career. Instead, he was often viewed as a disappointment for being lazy and not helping his team win games.

Raiders Could Pair Chase Young with Maxx Crosby

Similar to what the 49ers did with Bosa and Young, the Las Vegas Raiders could be interested in doing the same with Maxx Crosby. Crosby is arguably the best defensive player in football and if Young does what he can do when he’s healthy and giving it his all, this would be a scary duo.

However, he posted just 7.5 sacks and 17 solo tackles this season. His 17 solo tackles weren’t in the top 150 in football.

For a player who had 32 solo tackles as a rookie with 7.5 sacks, Young hasn’t proven that he can get back to that caliber. The injuries have piled up, understandably, but that’s where the issues come in as he hits free agency.

Knox writes why the Raiders could be interested in the former Washington Commanders Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“Defensively, the Raiders should be interested in adding another pass-rusher to their rotation. Maxx Crosby is a top-tier sack artist, and 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson should develop. However, Crosby recorded 14.5 of Las Vegas’ 46 sacks, and Malcolm Koonce was the only other player with more than five sacks.”

He doesn’t believe that the Raiders should take a chance on him as he hasn’t been as impactful as he was expected to be.

“Targeting another young edge-rusher in the draft would make a lot of sense. Like several other teams, though, Las Vegas could be tempted to take a flier on 2020 second overall pick Chase Young. It shouldn’t.”

The Commanders Made the Right Decision Moving Young

While the ending of the short relationship between the Washington Commanders and Young was a disappointment, the front office made the right decision.

They knew that Young was almost certainly going to walk in free agency and instead, they received a third-round pick for him.

Someone’s going to decide to sign Young. Perhaps he ends up being everything that he was expected to be. The Las Vegas Raiders, however, should avoid the Commanders’ No. 2 pick, according to Knox.