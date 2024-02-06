Commanders Trade Pitch Sends 2 1st-Round Picks and More to Bears for No. 1 Pick

The Washington Commanders hired Kliff Kingsbury to be their offensive coordinator under Dan Quinn. Speculation started to fly as Kingsbury and expected No. 1 pick Caleb Williams have a history together at USC. The Chicago Bears currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but if they like what they have seen out of Justin Fields, could decide to trade it.

It is uncertain what the Bears will do with that pick, but moving it for multiple picks and a player or two could be in their best interest. Depending on what they do, the Commanders could make a trade with Chicago and give them the No. 2 pick in the draft. That would still allow them to draft a player they like in the draft such as Marvin Harrison Jr., or someone else. Brad Spielberger of PFF reported what he has heard about the No. 1 pick.

He hints that the Bears would be able to get the No. 2 and No. 40 pick in this year’s draft, as well as a 2025 first-round pick. Washington would get their generational quarterback and the Bears would be able to build around Fields, if that is the route they decided to go.

Caleb Williams is Comfortable With Kliff Kingsbury

Williams is expected to be NFL-ready when he enters the league. While that is not uncommon when it comes to the No. 1 pick, the expectations are high for this young man. That is due to what he was able to accomplish when he was in college.

Williams found the success he did in the 2023 college season in large part to Kingsbury, who was a senior offensive analyst at USC. When it was announced Kingsbury got the job, Williams posted an Instagram story congratulating his former coach.

Caleb Williams seems happy about the news. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/nF3vtOLwPi — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) February 5, 2024

The Instagram post furthered the speculation that he wants to be in Washington, which could be the case. However, the Washington Commanders do not have the No. 1 pick and what he wants in this situation does not matter unless he told the Bears that he would return to college if they drafted him.

USC’s head coach Lincoln Riley had similar thoughts on the situation, saying the following, according to Peter Schrager of Good Morning Football.

“They have a great relationship. It was awesome for Caleb to have Kliff…In a perfect world would I love a reunion for them? That would be great. But we all know a lot would transpire between now and the draft.”

Players Who Could Be Traded in a Deal with the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick last season to the Carolina Panthers. That is why they hold the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. When that deal went down, the Panthers sent DJ Moore, 2023 first and second-round picks, a 2024 first, and a 2025 second. It was a massive haul and if there is a massive deal like there was last season for the No. 1 pick, it could be bigger than this.

The one player the Washington Commanders could move is Jonathan Allen. Allen could be an intriguing name for the Bears and someone who can help them improve their defense, which allowed the 19th most points per game at 22.3 last season.