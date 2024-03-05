Execs Reveal Wild Price for Bears to Trade Commanders No. 1 Pick

The Washington Commanders will have many options during the 2024 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick, the hope is they’ll draft a quarterback to lead the franchise for the next decade. When asked if there was a scenario in which the Commanders would move up and trade for the No. 1 pick with the Chicago Bears, general manager Adam Peters didn’t turn down the possibility.

I asked new @Commanders GM Adam Peters on @nflnetwork if there was a scenario in which Washington would move UP and trade for the first pick in the Draft. pic.twitter.com/9zGF11k3Et — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 2, 2024

For the Bears to trade the No. 1 pick, it’s uncertain exactly what they’re looking for. However. Ben Solak of The Ringer writes that he spoke to executives around the league and revealed the price of the pick in his March 4 story.

“Would moving just from no. 2 to no. 1 decrease the price? From the conversations I had this week, it seems unlikely. One team executive I spoke to said he’d start by asking for two first-round picks and a second-round pick—just shy of the capital the 49ers gave up when they moved from 12th to third to draft Trey Lance a few years ago. Another executive said at least two firsts. A third said he would refuse to set a price, and force the team trading up from no. 2 to start making the offer—then he’d just ask for more.”

From what Solak reports, the No. 1 pick seems to be worth at least two first-round picks. That’s a steep price to pay for a rookie quarterback.

Commanders Continue to Be Linked to Williams

The Washington Commanders have been linked to Caleb Williams throughout the past few months and Solak was the latest to do so.

With Williams from the area and attending high school in Washington D.C., the connections are there for Williams and the Commanders.

“I can’t shake the feeling that Washington (who currently owns the second pick) is going to explore trades with Chicago (who currently owns the first pick). The reasons are obvious: Washington would really like to draft Caleb Williams, the D.C.-born quarterback who played under current Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury last season at USC.”

When Kliff Kingsbury became their offensive coordinator, that speculation only grew. Kingsbury and Williams spent time together last season at USC, so there’s plenty of familiarity.

It seems to be the perfect situation for the Commanders, but the Chicago Bears control what they do. If the Bears don’t want to trade the pick, it won’t matter who the Commanders want to draft.

Should the Commanders Trade With the Bears for No. 1?

The Washington Commanders will have to see what they want to trade with the Chicago Bears if they want to draft Williams.

Trading two first-round picks is risky, especially with the possibility of Williams struggling as a rookie. The Bears have the No. 1 pick this year because of trading the No.1. pick last year to the Carolina Panthers.

If the Commanders struggle and the compensation given up ends up being the No. 2 pick in this draft and another top-three pick in the following draft, they’d be paying a massive price.

Washington’s front office will have to determine if the risk is worth it as trading up for an unproven quarterback hasn’t always worked out for other teams.