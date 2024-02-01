Commanders Have Concerns Over Hiring All-Time Great Coach

The Washington Commanders got tough news on January 30 as they found out that Ben Johnson will return to the Detroit Lions. Johnson is a genius offensive mind and was expected to be the next head coach of the Commanders. With other names out there, including Bill Belichick, Washington has a tough decision to make.

Belichick has done nothing but win in the NFL, but given the position the Commanders are in, hiring a 71-year-old makes little to no sense. The roster isn’t in a position to compete and with the No. 2 pick, it could take a few years to get up to speed. Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports that there are concerns about hiring Belichick from the Commanders side of things.

“But there have been no indications at all that new Commanders owner Josh Harris and his search committee, which obviously includes new general manager Adam Peters, intends to turn to either of them. While there have been reports that the committee has discussed Belichick — the ex-Patriots coach and perhaps the greatest coach in NFL history — multiple team sources have said Harris is unlikely to go in that direction.

“They have concerns about everything from Belichick’s age (71) to his willingness to work under a GM who will have control over personnel, to whether he’d even want to take on what could be a years-long rebuilding job.”

Belichick has long been involved in what the New England Patriots do, something that certain general managers and owners don’t want coaches to be a part of.

Ben Johnson Will Return to Detroit

The Lions’ offensive coordinator decided to return with a plan of looking for a head coaching job next season, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“Johnson is still only 37 and will be a hot head coaching candidate again next year. But first, he wants to take another shot at bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Detroit.”

At the time he told Washington and the Seattle Seahawks, the Seahawks job was still open. That changed on January 31 as Mike Macdonald took the Seahawks head coaching job.

With Johnson deciding to return to Detroit, the coaching search gets even tougher for the Commanders. It’s almost certain that they’ll draft a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, so having a competent offensive mind on the staff is a must.

Could Mike Vrabel Coach in Washington?

One of the mysteries on the coaching front is why Mike Vrabel, who was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans in 2023, hasn’t landed another job.

Vrabel not only hasn’t found a job yet, but he hasn’t had many interviews.

Vacchiano reported the latest on the Vrabel to the Washington Commanders’ front.

“As for the 48-year-old Vrabel, one NFC personnel executive called it “a real mystery” and “ridiculous” that he apparently hasn’t even gotten a sniff from the Commanders — at least not yet. He’s coming off a relatively successful six-year run in Tennessee where he went 54-45, had four winning seasons, three playoff berths and took the Titans to the AFC Championship Game in 2019.”