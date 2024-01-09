Cowboys’ Assistant Will Talk to Commanders About Replacing Ron Rivera

The Washington Commanders are already casting a wide net to replace fired head coach Ron Rivera, and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will interview for the job.

Quinn’s intention to talk to the Cowboys’ NFC East rivals was confirmed by The MMQB’s Albert Breer. He confirmed Quinn will also speak with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers, with the “interviews likely to take place at the end of next week.”

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is planning on taking the interviews with the Commanders, Panthers and Chargers, per source. The last two years, he’s taken interviews, but eventually pulled his name out. Quinn’s interviews likely to take place at the end of next week. https://t.co/EEWFYeNbTf — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 9, 2024

Quinn is one of several defensive coordinators the Commanders have reached out to in their search for a new head coach. Rivera’s background was also on defense, but he failed to construct one of the NFL’s elite units during four seasons in charge.

That would likely change if Quinn was hired, since he’s turned the Dallas defense into one of the more exciting groups in the league.

Dan Quinn’s a Smart Choice for Commanders

Quinn has one major advantage over many of the DCs the Commanders want to interview. Namely, he’s been a head coach before, guiding the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl after the 2016 season.

Although Quinn’s team famously blew a 28-3 lead against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, he still proved his credentials as a team builder. His reputation was endorsed by an unnamed AFC coordinator, who told JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports, “Quinn is THE best HC candidate out there. Will not find a more authentic leader of men with a battle plan for victory. Period.”

Got this text from an AFC Coordinator last night: “Quinn is THE best HC candidate out there. Will not find a more authentic leader of men with a battle plan for victory. Period.” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 9, 2024

The Quinn CV also leaves no doubt about his expertise on defense. He was coordinator of the formidable ‘Legion of Boom’ defense that helped the Seattle Seahawks reach back-to-back Super Bowls in 2013 and ’14. That unit lifted one Lombardi Trophy after trouncing Peyton Manning and a record-setting Denver Broncos offense.

Quinn has continued his excellence on defense with the Cowboys. His D’ logged 46 sacks this season thanks to a scheme that values speed and versatility up front.

Greg Cosell, film analyst for NFL Matchup on ESPN, broke down how Quinn mixes “stunts and loaded fronts” to confuse offenses and create pressure.

#DallasCowboys v #HTTR! @gregcosell breaks down a Dallas defensive front that can pressure the QB in multiple ways. Dan Quinn’s mixture of stunts and loaded fronts has given a talented defensive line even more of an advantage overwhelming opposing offensive lines.@DariusJButler pic.twitter.com/fPDSQxkXr0 — NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) January 6, 2024

The Commanders were rarely this creatively on Rivera’s watch. Quinn’s playbook would get more from defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, the way it made stars out of Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa.

Even a rotational player like Dorance Armstrong Jr., a good fit for the Commanders in free agency, has been a prolific pass-rusher under Quinn’s tutelage.

He’s got the credentials, but Quinn isn’t the only reputable D-coordinator on the Commanders’ watchlist.

Commanders Focusing on Defensive-Minded Replacement for Ron Rivera

If the Commanders can’t convince Quinn, fans would surely settle for Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. The Commanders have requested to interview the latter, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

I'm told the #Ravens have

received a request from the #Commanders to interview defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for Washington's head coach vacancy, per source. pic.twitter.com/xc2TSCUjWT — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 8, 2024

Macdonald has crafted the NFL’s top-ranked defense in Baltimore, but he’s not the only Ravens’ assistant the Commanders want to meet. Defensive line coach Anthony Weaver is on the list, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who also reported Los Angeles Rams’ DC Raheem Morris is another candidate.

To complete the set, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero confirmed the Commanders have also asked to speak with Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn.

The #Commanders aren't wasting time: They've requested interviews with #Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn for their head coaching job, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2024

Morris, Glenn and Quinn can all be interviewed first, following their involvement in the Wild-Card playoffs. The trio will coach games on Sunday, January 14.

It’s clear where the Commanders are focused in their search to replace Rivera. Improving a defense that ranked last in points and yards allowed in 2023 should be the priority.

Quinn has the pedigree to bolster the defense and still keep one eye on an offense with no shortage of talent already on the roster.