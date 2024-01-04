Commanders’ OC Eric Bieniemy Linked With AFC Head Coaching Job: Report

His one season with the Washington Commanders hasn’t gone to plan, but offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is still a top candidate for head coaching vacancies. Bieniemy is a name to watch for the job with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Anderson named Bieniemy, along with Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and New England Patriots boss Bill Belichick.

I’m told the expectation at this time for the #Chargers is that they’ll run their head coach & general manager searches simultaneously, per source. Some early names surfacing around the HC vacancy at this preliminary stage include Dan Quinn, Eric Bienemy, Jim Harbaugh &… — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 2, 2024

Losing Bieniemy so soon would rate as a blow for the Commanders, despite the highly regarded play-caller failing to turn Sam Howell into a marquee quarterback. Bieniemy is somebody the Commanders should want to tutor Howell’s successor. Particularly if the new signal-caller is acquired from the top end of the 2024 NFL draft.

It’s unlikely Bieniemy’s future is tied to that of current head coach Ron Rivera. The latter is widely expected to be let go once this disappointing season is in the books.

Bieniemy always felt like a star hire thrust upon Rivera. Owner Josh Harris should want to see what Bieniemy can do with superior talent at football’s most important position.

Eric Bieniemy Couldn’t Develop Sam Howell for Commanders

Bieniemy’s experience turning Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs into the NFL’s best offense prompted major hype for his partnership with Howell. The duo initially delivered, with Howell throwing for 17 touchdowns and 2,783 yards across 10 starts.

Wheels have come off since, and Howell’s been benched twice. He was sat down during Week 15’s defeat to the Los Angeles Rams, before being hooked again in favor of Jacoby Brissett against the New York Jets a week later.

Brissett’s hamstring injury prompted a swift return to the starting lineup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. Unfortunately, his comeback didn’t inspire an upturn in Howell’s fortunes.

He threw two interceptions and mustered a rating of just 60.0 during a 27-10 defeat. The performance underlined what’s gone wrong for Howell on Bieniemy’s watch.

The coordinator was blunt but gave precious little tangible details when asked about Howell’s malaise before the 49ers game, per JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports: “He just didn’t play well, and unfortunately that happens. It’s not like anything you can put your finger on.”

Eric Bieniemy on Sam Howell's last month: "He just didn’t play well, and unfortunately that happens. It's not like anything you can put your finger on." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 28, 2023

While Bieniemy didn’t identify specific factors for Howell’s decline, coaching has played a part. Like the OC continuing with a pass-heavy gameplan, despite Howell taking 61 sacks behind a suspect offensive line.

Bieniemy has called just 342 rushing attempts, the fewest in the NFL, despite having ample talent in the backfield. Brian Robinson Jr. is a natural workhorse, while versatile Antonio Gibson makes plays on the ground and through the air. Rookie Chris Rodriguez Jr. was also showing breakout potential before landing on injured reserve.

The Commanders need balance, but Bieniemy’s expansive system could work with a marquee quarterback at the controls.

Chargers Can Offer Eric Bieniemy a Top QB

Bieniemy preferring the pass is understandable when he has gifted wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Jahan Doston and Curtis Samuel. The Chargers boast a stronger supporting cast, though.

The AFC West franchise has Pro-Bowler Justin Herbert as QB1. He can throw to wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, as well as hand off to Austin Ekeler.

This contingent of skill players could dominate if armed with the Bieniemy playbook. He won’t get the right results in Washington without a top-notch signal-caller.

Fortunately, the draft offers the Commanders a great chance to snag a premium passer. They currently own the second-overall pick, per Tankathon.

The selection puts the best in class within range for the next coaching staff. A prospect like North Carolina’s Drake Maye makes sense at this spot, according to The 33rd Team.

Drake Maye makes his way to Washington in our latest 2024 mock draft 📍 pic.twitter.com/UcxNLqKbUZ — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 2, 2024

Bieniemy got a two-year deal, so he should develop a rookie QB, no matter who replaces Rivera in the top job.