Commanders’ WR Jahan Dotson Named Fit for Draft Move

Any draft capital would be welcome for the Washington Commanders. Even if it means trading a former first-round pick, wide receiver Jahan Dotson to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s a scenario outlined by Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey. He noted how “Dotson had a down year after a very promising rookie season in Washington.”

That down year can open the door for the Chiefs to offer the Commanders late-round compensation for the player selected 16th overall in the 2022 NFL draft: “It wouldn’t be the only move Kansas City would need to make at receiver, but trading a Day Three pick for Dotson is a low risk, high reward scenario that could result in the Chiefs having a reliable slot receiver.”

While the trade makes sense for the Chiefs, the Commanders should think twice about accepting a “2024 fifth-round pick” for Dotson. He showed enough glimpses of his talent as a rookie to merit another chance.

Dotson’s second chance will be timely now Kliff Kingsbury has been hired as his offensive coordinator. Long-known for a wide-open passing attack, Kingsbury needs quality wideouts like Dotson and Terry McLaurin.

The McLaurin and Dotson double act can offset fellow receivers Curtis Samuel, Jamison Crowder and Byron Pringle all being free agents.

Commanders Should Resist Chiefs Trade Scenario

Acquiring picks is always useful. Particularly for a team with as many needs as the Commanders. Yet, it’s not as if new general manager Adam Peters is short of resources for this year’s draft.

The deals that sent defensive ends Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears and Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers netted second and third-round selections.

Trade: Commanders and Bears have agreed to a trade that is expected to send DE Montez Sweat to the Chicago for a 2024 second-round pick, per sources. Sweat is in the last year of his contract, and the Commanders are opting for a draft pick now. Chicago beefs up its line. pic.twitter.com/Hd7jtqDtWY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023

Those trades mean the Commanders will enter the draft with nine picks, according to Zach Selby of the team’s official website. Peters has what he needs to add talent at multiple positions, but there’s more than one way to rebuild a team.

The other involves getting more from the talent already on the roster. That includes a pass-catcher as skilled as Dotson.

Jahan Dotson Can Still Make the Grade

Kingsbury’s predecessor Eric Bieniemy didn’t fully utilize Dotson’s talents last season. That’s despite the player’s catches being up to 49 from 35 as a rookie.

The decline was proved by Dotson averaging 10.6 yards per reception on Bieniemy’s watch. He averaged 14.9 in 2022.

Dotson even covered fewer yards before catch per reception. He mustered 8.2 in 2023, compared with 11.0 the previous season, according to Pro Football Reference.

Drops have also been a problem, with Dotson letting 11 passes get away in two years. He needs more chances to improve ball security in an offense designed to let him stretch the field.

The 23-year-old has made some of his best plays as an outside receiver, thanks to shifty moves out of his breaks and speed after the catch. Dotson showcased those qualities on this catch and run against the Dallas Cowboys to cap his debut campaign, highlighted by Nick Akridge of Pro Football Focus.

Kingsbury should have no problem drawing up a host of plays like this for Dotson. The coordinator’s ‘Air Raid’ offense will attack defenses vertically with speed.

Dotson can be a key component of that system. His raw attributes are too good to give up on so soon. Especially for a mere Day 3 draft pick.

Instead, Kingsbury will need Dotson and McLaurin to ease the transition to the pros for a rookie quarterback selected second or first overall. Maybe even Kingsbury’s former protege, Caleb Williams.