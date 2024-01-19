Commanders Can Reunite With 4-Time Pro Bowl QB Thanks to Adam Peters

Finding the best way to move on from quarterback Sam Howell is at the top of the to-do list for new Washington Commanders’ general manager Adam Peters. His experience with the San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan could lead to the Commanders reuniting with four-time Pro-Bowl passer Kirk Cousins.

That’s the theory put forward by Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler. He rates the Commanders as a scheme fit for the Minnesota Vikings’ QB1 because “Peters had a say in the San Francisco 49ers drafting Brock Purdy two years ago as an efficient, accurate leader for an offense.”

Fowler also noted that “while Cousins is far superior to Purdy as a pure thrower, both guys fall into the game-manager bucket at times, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

There’s an intriguing parallel here in how both Cousins and 49ers’ starter Brock Purdy have been coached by Shanahan. The latter was offensive coordinator in Washington when Cousins was drafted back in 2012.

Even though he didn’t become a full-time starter until 2015, Cousins did appear in eight games, including four starts, on Shanahan’s watch. It means the 35-year-old is well-versed in the play-action passing and moving pockets Shanahan and his successor as OC, Sean McVay, made features in Washington.

Peters might be keen to adopt the same blueprint. Particularly if he chooses one particular assistant with ties to Shanahan as the Commanders’ next head coach.

Adam Peters Needs to Get Next QB Right, Whether It’s Kirk Cousins or a Rookie

Getting the next QB right is the most important thing Peters will do for the Commanders. Cousins is a known commodity, something the Commanders could also get by replacing Howell with Super Bowl-winner Russell Wilson.

As for Cousins, his numbers demand more respect than he often receives. Like when he keeps pace with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, per StatMuse.

Kirk Cousins tonight: 35/45

378 YDS

2 TD Mahomes is the only active QB with more 350/2 games. https://t.co/CFhJK4GXD3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 24, 2023

Cousins has seven 4,000-yard seasons to his credit, three in Washington, but he might have become too expensive for the Vikings. The veteran’s a free agent whose market value is projected to be $39.3 million annually for three years by Spotrac.com.

That’s well within range for the Commanders, who will have $84,338,548 worth of space under the salary cap. Using the money on Cousins would have drawbacks, despite his established talent.

He’s recovering from a torn Achilles that landed him on injured reserve back in October. Cousins would also be an expensive stop-gap while the Commanders steadily develop a rookie passer.

Peters might not want to wait for the latter. Especially if he hires a new head coach who has proven he can help a first-year QB win right away.

Adam Peters Tipped to Hire Member of Shanahan Coaching Tree

The candidate in question is Houston Texans’ offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. He’s been on the interview list for the Commanders since January 9, according to The Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala, who detailed Slowik’s ties to former Washington head coach Mike Shanahan.

The Commanders submitted a request to interview Texans OC Bobby Slowik, per source. Slowik began his NFL coaching career in Washington, as a video assistant on Mike Shanahan's staff in 2010. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 9, 2024

Slowik was on staff when Kyle Shanahan was running the offense. The two worked together again in San Francisco from 2017-2022.

A year spent turning 2023 NFL draft second-overall pick C.J. Stroud into a playoff star for the Texans has boosted Slowik’s stock. Perhaps even higher than the perceived favorite for the Commanders job, Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Slowik’s star rose higher when Stroud earned a playoff win by shredding the Cleveland Browns and their top-ranked defense off of play action in the Wild-Card Round, per PFF HOU Texans.

C.J. Stroud on play-action passes vs. the Browns 5/7

146 yards

3 TDs / 0 INTs

153.3 passer rating 🎯 pic.twitter.com/xuJBS5ZZMJ — PFF HOU Texans (@PFF_Texans) January 15, 2024

Beleaguered Commanders’ OC Eric Bieniemy wasn’t able to have the same impact on Howell, but Slowik could so something similar for either USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina star Drake Maye. Drafting either would help Peters sell his rebuild easier than bringing Cousins back to FedEx Field.