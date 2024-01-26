Washington Commanders Not Viewed as Spot for Super Bowl Coach

The Washington Commanders continue to search for a head coach who can take the team to new heights. Washington finished with a 4-13 record in 2023-24 after going a respectable 8-8-1 in 2022-23. While the team finished 8-8-1 in 202-23, there were still many questions heading into the season. Those were exposed all season and led to Ron Rivera being fired.

Of the potential coaches that the Commanders can hire, Bill Belichick, a 6-time Super Bowl champion head coach, is an option. However, Jeff Howe of The Athletic says that the Commanders are a ‘long shot’ for Belichick.

“Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is viewed as a long shot for the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks coaching vacancies, league sources said, opening up the possibility the second-winningest coach in NFL history could be without a team in 2024.”

After the Atlanta Falcons hired Raheem Morris to be the next head coach, Belichick made sense for the Commanders. Multiple reports indicated that Belichick was going to be the next head coach of the Falcons.

Howe added that it’d take a change of direction for the Commanders or Seattle Seahawks to hire Belichick.

“It would take a change of direction for something to happen with the Commanders or Seahawks, according to league sources. The other six head-coaching vacancies this offseason have been filled.”

Ben Johnson Could Be Commanders Next Head Coach

Boomer Esiason, a former NFL player, said that the Commanders will be hiring Ben Johnson to be their next head coach. He said the following on WFAN’s “Morning Show with Boomer & Gio.” Johnson is the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

“He’s going to be the head coach of the Commanders, I told you that.”

Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and Tom Pelissero of NFLGameDay hinted that the Lions might be on the lookout for an offensive and defensive coordinator, showing the possibility of Johnson leaving for a head coaching job.

“It is very possible that the Detroit Lions go into next season, whenever this season ends, needing two new coordinators,” Rapoport said while Pelissero added, “Also worth noting Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley could end up following Johnson wherever he goes as Johnson’s offensive coordinator.”

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: #49ers WR Deebo Samuel is having a full battery of tests; #Lions DC Aaron Glenn is a top HC candidate; #Detroit OC Ben Johnson also has numerous requests. pic.twitter.com/YzC17s54WX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2024

Only Two Coaching Jobs Remain

For Bill Belichick, arguably the greatest coach in NFL history, only two head coaching jobs remain. The Washington Commanders could make a last-second decision to hire him, but as Jeff Howe notes, that’s not likely.

Belichick started his career with the Baltimore Colts in 1975 and has been regarded as one of the best coaches in the world since. As the New England Patriots dynasty ended, it looks like his coaching career could be, too.

The former Patriots head coach could surpass Don Shula for the most wins in NFL history. Shula has 328 regular season wins, compared to Belichick’s 302. If he coaches a few more seasons, he likely would’ve broken the record. New England didn’t give him much of an opportunity to complete that task with them as they put together one of the worst rosters in football, headlined by Mac Jones. Jones finished with just 2,120 yards and a 36.5 QBR, which ranked 28th in football.

Belichick and the Washington Commanders don’t seem to be a match, but things can change.