Boston Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras News After Bad Yankees Loss

The Boston Red Sox are set to kick off their series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. They will be looking to bounce back after a terrible 16-1 loss to the New York Yankees in their most recent game.

Now, as the Red Sox prepare for their series against the Mariners, they have provided some not-so-good news regarding star slugger Willson Contreras.

Boston Red Sox Announce Bad Willson Contreras News

The Red Sox have announced that they have placed Contreras on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. In addition, Boston shared that they have called up Mickey Gasper from Triple-A Worcester.

Contreras being placed on the 10-day injured list is certainly notable, as he is a very important part of Boston’s offense. Now, the Red Sox will need to adjust without the star hitter in their lineup and hope that he can return as soon as this 10-day injured list stint ends.

Contreras Has Been an Awesome Addition for the Red Sox

Contreras has certainly made an impact with the Red Sox this season. In 125 games with the American League East so far this campaign, he has hit a career-high 26 home runs and has recorded 79 RBI. He also has a .274 batting average, so he has been strong at the plate this season.

Now, Boston will need to adjust with Contreras being sidelined. They need to get all the wins they can get as they look to maintain a wild card spot in the American League.

It will now be interesting to see when Contreras is given the green light to return for Boston from here.