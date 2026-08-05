Aneesah Morrow Got in Serious Trouble in First Game With Tempo

Well, it certainly didn’t take Aneesah Morrow long to make her presence known on her new team, the Toronto Tempo.

In a relatively quiet trade deadline, one of the very few moves made was the Connecticut Sun trading Morrow to the Tempo. Toronto got Morrow in exchange for Maria Kliundikova and a 2028 second-round pick.

With no other WNBA games on Tuesday, everyone got to watch Morrow make her debut with the Tempo. It didn’t quite go the way everyone was hoping, though.

Aneesah Morrow Will Hear From WNBA After Her Toronto Tempo Debut

First off, it wasn’t the best second half of basketball from the Tempo after having a one-point halftime lead. A 13-point fourth quarter would doom Toronto, losing to the Golden State Valkyries 92-81.

In between, Morrow made her debut with the Tempo, coming off the bench. She finished the game with 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 block in 16 minutes of play.

Unfortunately for Morrow, though, she would get into a bit of trouble. After being called for a common foul in the third quarter, it was overturned to a flagrant foul.

This is the first one of the season for Morrow. It comes at a high cost, though, as WNBA rules state that players have to pay $500 for each flagrant point they are called on for the first three. That gets raised to $1,000 for each flagrant point between 4 and 7. Then a one-game suspension comes for the eighth one, plus a $1,500 fine.

Aneesah Morrow Receives First Strike of the Season

Despite the rough debut, Morrow has been a solid player this season after being Connecticut’s first-round pick last year. She is averaging 11.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in 21 appearances.

Toronto took a big step back with the loss to the Valkyries. The Tempo are now 10-20 on the season and are third-to-last in the standings. They have lost 11 of their last 12 games.

Things won’t get easier for them, as that was just the second of their five-game road trip and they play away from Toronto in four of the next five games. The Tempo are set to play the Portland Fire on Thursday and the Atlanta Dream on Monday.

If the Tempo want to find a way to get back into the playoff conversation, they will need Morrow to step up and guide them through the next few weeks before the long break.