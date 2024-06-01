Angel Reese Blasted For Cheering Teammate’s Knockdown of Caitlin Clark

Chicago Sky player Angel Reese is being blasted on social media for cheering Caitlin Clark’s knockdown by her teammate, Chennedy Carter.

Videos showed Reese coming off the bench in a celebratory fashion after Clark was knocked down and then smiling and hugging Carter. You can watch the two Angel Reese reaction videos later in this story.

Viral video shows the moment that Carter elbowed Clark so hard that Clark fell to the ground after Carter made a basket during the June 1 game between Clark’s Indiana Fever and the Sky, a game that Indiana narrowly ended up winning. Barstool Sports, an Outkick reporter, and fans on social media have accused Carter of mouthing “you b****” or “you little b****” before knocking Clark down. According to Sports Illustrated, she was given a foul.

Here is the moment Carter knocked Clark down:

After the game, Carter refused to comment on any questions about Caitlin Clark, but she did deny saying anything to her.

Video Captured the Moment Angel Reese ‘Hugged Her Teammate’

Bobby Burack, a sports writer for Outkick, wrote on X, “Angel Reese just hugged her teammate for shoving Caitlin Clark to the ground and calling her a ‘b***.’ I thought @elleduncanESPN and @chiney said Reese is one of the classiest women around and Clark is not a target?”

A fan responded on X to that video, “Angel Reese is classless. Her reaction to her teammate shoulder checking Caitlin Clark to the ground… ‘me and and Caitlin Clark do not hate each other’ Yeah right

Podcaster Josh Reynolds wrote on X, “Not a good look for the ‘Caitlin Clark isn’t hated’ crowd…The blindside cheap shot, the ‘you’re a b****’ before it happens, the immediate standing & cheering from Angel Reese on the bench… Take your pick. The Fever need an enforcer on the squad IMMEDIATELY. This can’t happen.”

Clark told ESPN in its broadcast, according to the New York Post, “Yeah, that’s just not a basketball play. But you know I’ve gotta play through it, that’s what basketball is about at this level. I thought we’ve been really physical, we’ve missed some bunnies around the rim, so hopefully those fall in the fourth.”

Angel Reese Jumped Off the Bench When Caitlin Clark Was Knocked Down, Another Video Shows

Another video shows Angel Reese hopping off the bench when Clark was knocked down and applauding.

Fans took note. “Look how hyped Angel Reese is on the bench after Caitlin Clark takes a cheap shot 😭” wrote one fan on X, who shared the video.

Another fan wrote on X, “Angel Reese celebrated a cheap shot, yet Caitlyn Clark still won the game.”

According to Fox News, the June 1 game was the first time that Clark and Reese have played against each other in a regular season WNBA game.

Since Clark has soared in popularity, some have said the attention she gets is due to her race. “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said on the show that “White privilege” and “pretty privilege” play a role in her popularity. “Part of it is about race,” Hostin said.