Angel Reese’s Recent Interview Sparks Mental Health Concerns

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese was interviewed by Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times for an article released on June 18.

Reese quickly made clear that she wasn’t eager to speak with Greenberg. And some of her resulting answers have sparked concerns about Reese’s mental health during her rookie WNBA season.

“A few questions in, it was clear that one- or two-word answers were the order of the day,” Greenberg wrote. “And that something was wrong, even though Reese had essentially ignored a couple of questions by saying, dismissively, “I’m good.””

“I know how y’all like to twist my words, so I’m just keeping it short and sweet,” Reese said.

“I can’t trust any of y’all,” she added to Greenberg, speaking about WNBA media members. “So I’m just letting you know — short and sweet.”

Greenberg also spoke with Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon about the “Chi Barbie”.

“I think sometimes we fail to realize what the athlete might think,” Weatherspoon said about her rookie. “What is she thinking? How does she feel? I think sometimes we just fail to realize that because it’s almost like every time she speaks, there’s something wrong with what she says. There’s something wrong with what she does. That’s what it seems like. But what we do here as a team, that’s really all that matters.”

“She’s fine,” Weatherspoon said when asked about Reese’s current state. “She’s going to be fine. I mean, she’s fine.”

Reese’s demeanor from the article has WNBA fans concerned about her mental state.

One X user wrote, “this broke my heart, I really hope angel is okay. 💔” along with an excerpt from the interview.

“People don’t realize that the treatment she’s getting is the type of stuff that will drive someone to the edge. And so many people have 0 empathy for her regardless. Praying for her :(” wrote another X user.

Angel Reese Struck Caitlin Clark On The Head During June 16 WNBA Game

Reese’s current aversion to the media stems from the general reaction to what she did and said during a game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Father’s Day.

During the third quarter of that June 16 contest, Angel Reese hit Clark on the side of the head while she was going for a layup.

The play was reviewed after Clark fell to the ground to determine whether it was a flagrant foul. Ultimately, the referee said there was “unnecessary contact to the head,” during the CBS Sports broadcast, deeming the foul a flagrant 1.

Indiana won the game over Chicago, 91-83. Afterwards, Reese said during the post-game press conference, “Either we’re going to sink down and just continue to keep losing or we’re going to do what it takes and figure out what to do to get better.”

But what irked fans and media was a subtle shot that she took at Caitlin Clark and the referees. Reese added that a lot calls “weren’t made,” in the game. She also claimed that, “some people got a special whistle,” which people took as a reference to Clark.

Reese has since been dragged over social media for the foul and her ensuing comments.

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky’s Next Game

The Chicago Sky are currently 4-9 on the 2024 WNBA season.

Their next game is on June 20, when they play the Dallas Wings at home.