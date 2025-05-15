Valkyries Fans React to Disappointing Announcement on Paige Bueckers’ Former Teammate

The 2025 WNBA campaign will officially get underway on Friday night, and the Golden State Valkyries will be playing their first game in franchise history against the Los Angeles Sparks. However, fans weren’t happy to see the team make a move involving one of Paige Bueckers‘ former UConn Huskies teammates, Kaitlyn Chen, right before the start of the season.

While she doesn’t have the fanfare that Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark had last season with the Indiana Fever, Bueckers is the prize prospect entering the league this season after she was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings. She wasn’t the only player selected from UConn in the draft, though, as Chen would eventually get selected with the No. 30 overall pick by the Valkyries in the third round.

Valkyries Release Kaitlyn Chen, and Fans Aren’t Happy

After spending three seasons with the Princeton Tigers, Chen transferred to UConn for the 2024-25 season, where she worked alongside Bueckers in the Huskies backcourt. Chen started all 40 games she played for UConn, averaging 6.9 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game while shooting 51.4% from the floor, helping the team go on to win a National Championship when all was said and done.

The Valkyries opted to take a flier on Chen in the third round of the 2025 draft, but she played sparingly during the preseason, as she logged just 13 total minutes in Golden State’s two contests. It wasn’t enough for her to earn a roster spot, though, as it was revealed on Wednesday that Chen did not make the Valkyries final roster.

It didn’t take long for the replies from fans voicing their anger about the team’s decision to move on from Chen came flying in on X. @Kev01lin was not happy with the Valkyries releasing Chen, saying, “We want Chen!! We have one of the largest Asian American populations in the Bay Area,” in response to the team posting their roster for the start of the season on social media.

@alanbarcoff did not understand the reasoning for releasing Chen, saying, “You waive a current UConn world champion who has potential in Chen, for what reason?? This team will be lucky to win 2 games.”

@2MINIHULK was confused with several other moves from the Valkyries, noting they “didn’t keep one player from the draft,” which isn’t exactly an encouraging start to their stint in the WNBA.

Valkyries Looking to Get Off on Right Foot vs. Sparks

It will be tough for the Valkyries to immediately establish themselves in the WNBA since it’s their first year in the league, but they have several talented players at their disposal who will lead the way. Former All-Star Tiffany Hayes seems set to lead the way, with several players, such as Temi Fagbenle, Cecilia Zandalasini, and Kayla Thornton all having won championships previously in their careers.

Golden State will have a great shot to pick up their first win right out of the gate, as they will be taking on a Los Angeles team that only won eight games last season, although they appear set to take a step forward this year. Tip-off for this season-opening contest is scheduled for Friday, May 16 at 10 p.m. ET.