How To Watch Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics on June 6? All You Need To Know

The 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup continues on Saturday, with the Atlanta Dream hosting the Washington Mystics at the Gateway Center Arena. It’s the first matchup between the two teams from the Eastern Conference this season.

The Dream are playing in their third game of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. They have a record of 1-1, beating the Connecticut Sun in their opening cup game. They lost to the Indiana Fever on Thursday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

On the other hand, the Mystics are 1-0 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. They defeated the Chicago Sky 90-72 last Tuesday. Shakira Austin led the way for the Mystics with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

How To Watch Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics on June 6?

The game between the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics is set for tip-off at 6:00 p.m. EST. It will be held at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

Fans can watch the game live on the Peachtree Sports Network in Atlanta and the Monumental Sports Network in Washington, D.C. It’s also available via live stream on WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV.

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Dream vs. Mystics Preview

The Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics matched up four times last season, with the Dream winning the series 3-1. The Mystics did get a form of revenge by beating the Dream in a preseason game last month.

Here are the scores of their four-game season series last year:

May 16: Mystics def. Dream 94-90 at the CareFirst Arena

June 15: Dream def. Mystics 89-56 at the CareFirst Arena

June 20: Dream def. Mystics 92-91 at the Gateway Center Arena

August 3: Dream def. Mystics 99-83 at the Gateway Center Arena

The Dream went all-in this offseason, acquiring Angel Reese from the Chicago Sky. Washington, on the other hand, drafted Lauren Betts to add to their already talented young core.

Dream This Season

The Atlanta Dream are currently fourth in the WNBA standings at 6-3 following their 83-71 loss to the Indiana Fever on Thursday.

Angel Reese is currently second in rebounds this season at 11.1 per game. She’s also putting up 12.8 points per game and is one of the early top candidates for WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Allisha Gray is averaging 20.2 points per game, which is fourth in the entire league. Rhyne Howard is not to far away, averaging 17.9 points per game. Jordin Canada is also fourth in the WNBA in terms of assists per game at 6.9.

Mystics This Season

The Washington Mystics looked like contenders early on, but they are just 4-4 after the first eight games of the season. The Mystics sit eighth in the WNBA standings, though it’s too early to tell if they are contenders or pretenders.

Sonia Citron, who missed her first game of the season against the Chicago Sky due to an ankle injury, is the Mystics’ leading scorer at 17.7 points per game. Kiki Iriafen is averaging a double-double of 15.0 points and 10.5 rebounds.