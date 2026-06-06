How to Watch Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty on June 6? All You Need To Know

The Indiana Fever take on the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center on Saturday as part of the 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. It’s the first meeting of the season between the two Eastern Conference teams.

The Fever are coming off an impressive 83-71 win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday in their first WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game of the season. Kelsey Mitchell led the way for Indiana with 25 points on 11-for-15 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Liberty also won their opening WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game 97-82 against the Toronto Tempo on Wednesday. Jonquel Jones had a monster double-double of 22 points and 17 rebounds.

How to Watch Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty on June 6?

The game between the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty is set for tip-off at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Fans can watch the game live on CBS. It’s also available via live stream on Paramount+ and WNBA League Pass.

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Fever vs. Liberty Preview

The Indiana Fever and New York Liberty faced each other four times last season, with Breanna Stewart and company dominating the series 3-1.

Here are the results of their season series last year:

May 24: Liberty def. Fever 90-88 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 14: Fever def. Liberty 102-88 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse

July 16: Libert def. Fever 98-77 at the Barclays Center

July 23: def. Fever 98-84 at the Barclays Center

Caitlin Clark played in the first two games against the Liberty, but she ended up missing the final two because of injuries. Clark was limited to just 13 games last year because of multiple muscle-related issues.

Fever This Season

The Indiana Fever have an overall record of 5-4, including 1-0 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, entering Saturday’s matchup. They are sitting seventh in the WNBA standings.

Kelsey Mitchell is the Fever’s leading scorer this season at 21.1 points per game, which is third in the league behind Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.

Caitlin Clark is leading the WNBA in assists at 8.1 per game. She’s also averaging 19.8 points per game. Her back issue has been making headlines, while her relationship with coach Stephanie White is being questioned.

Liberty This Season

The New York Liberty are just above the Indiana Fever in the WNBA standings at No. 6 with a 6-4 record. The Liberty are also 1-0 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup and will look to take control of their group with a win against Indiana.

Breanna Stewart is leading the Liberty in scoring at 18.8 points per game. Marine Johannes has stepped up during Sabrina Ionescu‘s absence, putting up 12.2 points and 4.0 assists per game.

Ionescu has been limited to just one game this season because of injuries, while Satou Sabally has yet to find her rhythm since joining the Liberty in free agency.