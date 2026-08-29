WNBA Made Quick Angel Reese Decision With Suspension Looming

It was an overall poor night for the Atlanta Dream, as they suffered a massive setback in a 101-83 loss to the Portland Fire.

Things went off the rails early with the Fire going on a 28-18 run in the first quarter to set the tone for the game. What really made the night even worse was what happened to Dream star Angel Reese.

After an Atlanta score, Reese was seen pushing another Fire player, and the referees called her a technical foul. That’s not good, since it was her eighth foul and resulted in a one-game suspension from the Minnesota Lynx game on Sunday. With many wondering whether the WNBA would rescind the suspension, the league responded quickly.

WNBA Responded Quickly on Atlanta Dream’s Angel Reese Decision

AP women’s basketball reporter Doug Feinberg shared what the WNBA said about Reese’s pending suspension. The league will not hold Reese to the suspension and is rescinding it.

“The @WNBA confirmed they are rescinding the tech on @Reese10Angel tonight. So she still has 7. With game Sunday they did it quickly so team would know.”

Outside of that bad moment, Reese actually was one of the few bright spots for the Dream. She finished with 16 points, 16 rebounds, 6 turnovers, and 2 steals in the loss. Reese tied Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas for the league record for most double-doubles in a season with 28.

In 38 games this season, Reese is averaging 16.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per contest. She already owns the league record for the most rebounds in a game with 28 and the most rebounds in a season.

Dream Catch Massive Break With Angel Reese Still Going to Play

The Dream caught a massive break with Reese still being able to play in the Lynx game. Atlanta needs all the help they will need against the WNBA’s best team.

That is going to be a big one, as the Dream need momentum heading into the World Cup break. Reese is a big factor on defense for Atlanta.

Minnesota has one of the best offenses in the league, so Reese’s defense will be big. The Dream will lean on her to handle the paint, as the guards will be tested against Kayla McBride and Olivia Miles. Atlanta now has a fighting chance of winning that game with Reese back in the picture.