Caitlin Clark Sends Candid Message on Angel Reese After Flagrant Foul

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have represented perhaps the staunchest personal rivalry across all levels of women’s basketball over the past three years — one that is likely to remain as powerful as it is polarizing throughout their WNBA careers.

The latest chapter in that rivalry came on Sunday, June 16, when Clark’s Indiana Fever hosted Reese’s Chicago Sky. The Fever came away with an 8-point victory, the team’s second win in a row and third in the last four games. However, the top headline coming out of the evening didn’t have anything to do with the scoreboard. Instead, it concerned a hard foul Reese committed on Clark, which the referees later upgraded to a flagrant 1.

Clark took to the podium following the victory, where reporters inquired about the foul as well as her rivalry with Reese.

I think it’s just the emotion and passion that we play with, I think people love to see that. And I think that’s maybe not something that was always appreciated in women’s sports, and it should be. I think that’s what makes it fun. We’re competitors. That’s the way the game should be. It’s gonna get a little feisty, it’s gonna get physical, but at the end of the day both teams are just trying to win. I think what [Reese has] done with her platform has been absolutely incredible. She has an entire fanbase that has supported her. What she did at Maryland and then LSU, like obviously I’ve played her for a very long time and she’s been a tremendous player and it’s been fun getting to compete again. I think it’s been really good for the game.

Angel Reese Sounds Off on Refereeing Following Flagrant 1 Call

Reese had thoughts of her own following the game, during which she asserted that the foul was a basketball play and wasn’t intentional.

“It was a basketball play,” Reese said. “I can’t control the refs. They affected the game obviously a lot tonight. I’m always going for the ball. Y’all are going to play that clip 20 times before Monday, so.”

The foul came late in the third quarter as Clark drove to the basket. Reese pursued her from behind and took a swipe as Clark went up for a layup. Reese missed the ball and made significant contact with Clark’s head.

Referees initially ruled the play a common foul, later upgrading it to a flagrant 1 upon review.

The decision to bump the call to a flagrant 1 means the officials deemed the contact unnecessary. The league defines a flagrant 2 as “excessive” contact that implies intent.

Caitlin Clark Coming Into Her Own as WNBA Star

Somewhat lost in the commotion around the foul and the postgame comments was Clark’s play in the win.

Clark scored an efficient 23 points on 7-of-11 from the field, including 3-of-7 from behind the 3-point line and 6-of-6 from the free throw line. She added 9 assists, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Reese also played well in the contest, dropping 11 points and hauling in 13 rebounds to go along with 5 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

The Fever won the game by a final score of 91-83 and moved to 5-10 on the season, while the loss dropped the Sky to a record of 4-9.