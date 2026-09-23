Caitlin Clark’s Longtime Chiefs Fandom Just Led to a Very Special Gesture

Caitlin Clark is sharing her longtime Kansas City Chiefs fandom through her first Nike signature shoe.

The Indiana Fever star sent a pair of her unreleased Chiefs-inspired Nike Caitlin 1 shoes to Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, making him the first person to receive the special colorway.

The Chiefs revealed Clark’s gift in a social media video, writing, “Big Red was the first to receive @CaitlinClark22’s new Chiefs inspired shoes 🔥.”

Reid showed off both sneakers from his office before thanking Clark and taking the opportunity to send some support to the WNBA.

“I appreciate you, girl,” Reid said. “All the ladies of the WNBA, you guys are unbelievable, man. Keep cranking. Love watching you.”

Caitlin Clark Gives an Early Look at Her Chiefs-Inspired Nike Caitlin 1

Clark’s Nike Caitlin 1 is scheduled to launch Oct. 1, but the Fever guard has already revealed several versions of the signature basketball shoe.

She shared another preview ahead of the Chiefs’ Sept. 20 primetime matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, posting a photo of the red-and-gold version to her Instagram Story.

The Fever social media team called the design the “Sea of Red” colorway.

The shoe features a red-and-gold gradient upper. Clark’s signature “CC” logo and three Nike Swooshes appear in Metallic Silver, while her No. 22 is featured in gold on the laces. A gold outsole finishes the design.

Clark has shown off more than a dozen colorways of her first signature shoe, including several unreleased designs. The first six Nike Caitlin 1 colorways have already been unveiled ahead of the official launch.

Her Chiefs-inspired version carries an additional personal connection because of her history with Kansas City.

Caitlin Clark Has Made Her Chiefs Fandom Clear

Clark grew up in Iowa and has been a Chiefs fan since childhood. She has continued to publicly support the team since joining the Fever.

Ahead of Kansas City’s 2026 season opener against the Denver Broncos, Clark made her excitement clear on X.

“WE ARE BACK!!!! GOOD LUCK!!!!” Clark wrote.

Her support has also brought her closer to some of the Chiefs’ most recognizable fans.

Clark attended the Chiefs’ game against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in 2025, where she watched from a suite with Taylor Swift. Swift is now married to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Clark has also appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, where she discussed the Chiefs and her interest in sneakers.

The connection between Clark and the Kelce family continued during the Fever’s home finale at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Donna Kelce, Travis’ mother, attended the game and met with Clark before tipoff.

The Fever shared the meeting on X, writing, “mama Kelce in the house tonight.”