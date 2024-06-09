Caitlin Clark’s 4-Word Text to Fever Coach After Team USA Snub

Team USA did not include Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark on the 2024 Olympic roster. While the omission sparked a major debate among fans and analysts, Clark is using the decision as fuel.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, June 9, Fever head coach Christie Sides admitted she was “a little disappointed” Team USA passed Clark over. “That’s the hardest team in the world to make, right?” Sides added. “She’s young and she’s going to have so many opportunities in the future.”

Sides revealed they were on the bus when Clark got the call that she didn’t make the Olympic roster. As a coach, Sides was asked how she turned this moment into a motivating factor. However, Sides didn’t have to do much.

The text she received from Clark, “Hey, Coach. They woke a monster.” Sides called Clark’s reaction “awesome.”

Looking at the situation as glass half-full, Clark gets a three-week break after going straight from an intense run to the NCAA championship game to being a starter in the WNBA.

“That is the silver lining,” Sides said. “She is going to get some rest.”

During the Fever’s latest win over the Washington Mystics, the No. 1 overall pick became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 200 points and 75 assists in her first 12 career games. The Fever/Mystics matchup at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. drew a sold-out crowd on 20,333 fans — the most attended WNBA game in 17 years.

Caitlin Clark Said Not Making Team USA ‘Gives You Something to Work For’



Clark addressed reporters for the first time since learning she didn’t make Team USA.

“I’m excited for the girls that are on the team,” Clark said on Sunday. “I know it’s the most competitive team in the world and I know it could’ve gone either way of me being on the team, me not being on the team.”

“I’m excited for them. I’m gonna be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, so it’ll be fun to watch them.”

The WNBA’s Rookie of the Month for May said there was “honestly, no disappointment” in not making the Olympic team. “I think it just gives you something to work for. That’s a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully, when four years comes back around, I can be there.”

While the 22-year-old loves nothing more than competing, the extended rest and break from basketball will be “a great month for my body to get rest and get healthy.” Considering “the craziness of everything that’s been going on,” Clark said, “peace and quiet” will be nice.

Clark was invited to Team USA’s final training camp in March. However, Clark couldn’t attend because she was in the midst of competing in the Final Four with Iowa.

Team USA Hasn’t Lost in the Olympics Since 1992, Roster Remains Stacked Even Without Caitlin Clark



Even though Clark is not on the roster, Team USA is absolutely solid. The 12-player team includes Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Alyssa Thomas, A’ja Wilson, and Jackie Young.

Team USA has won gold at every Olympics since 1996. With the aforementioned veteran crew, the women’s basketball team should continue to dominate in Paris.

Clark credited the “respectful” way the Olympic committee called her before the news came out with their decision. However, USA Today’s Christine Brennan reported there was more than just talent to consider when it came to the rookie phenom.

“Two other sources, both long-time U.S. basketball veterans with decades of experience in the women’s game, told USA TODAY Sports Friday that concern over how Clark’s millions of fans would react to what would likely be limited playing time on a stacked roster was a factor in the decision making,” Brennan wrote.

“If true, that would be an extraordinary admission of the tension that this multi-million-dollar sensation, who signs autographs for dozens of children before and after every game, has caused for the old guard of women’s basketball. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.”