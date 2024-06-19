Cameron Brink’s Torn ACL Destroys 2024 Olympics Hopes

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink suffered a torn ACL during a WNBA game on June 18.

This season-ending injury means that Brink will not be able to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The injury occurred during the first quarter of the Sparks’ game against the Connecticut Sun. Brink was driving toward the basket before slipping on the court. Her left knee twisted as she fell to the ground, and she could be seen grabbing her knee and wincing as soon as it happened.

Brink was then carried off the court by her teammates and did not return to the game.

On June 19, the Los Angeles Sparks announced that Brink did indeed tear her left ACL in the game.

As a result of the injury, Brink will certainly need reconstructive knee surgery. This will not only keep her sidelined for the rest of the 2024 WNBA season, but also the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On June 5, USA Basketball announced that Brink was selected to represent the United States in the 3×3 basketball event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Brink made the roster alongside the Atlanta Dream’s Rhyne Howard, college standout Hailey Van Lith, and former WNBA player Cierra Burdick.

3×3 basketball is being featured in just its second Olympic games, with the US winning the inaugural women’s gold medal in Tokyo in 2021.

Cameron Brink’s Viral Olympics Team Announcement Resurfaces After ACL Tear

As news of Brink’s torn ACL started spreading around social media, the viral video of her receiving her 2024 USA 3×3 Olympics jersey resurfaced.

In the video, Brink is already tearing up upon seeing a USA Basketball Board of Directors member appear.

When he tells Brink that she made the Olympics team, Brink immediately starts balling in her hands.

“It feels absolutely surreal,” Brink said in an interview after she received her jersey. “I was not expecting this whatsoever. But I have worked very hard for this. I love the coaches, the committee, everything. So I’m just beyond, beyond thankful.”

The former Stanford standout then facetimed her 3×3 Team USA head coach, Jen Rizzotti.

“I’m most excited to be an Olympian,” Brink then said to the camera. “It has been a dream my whole life, and the opportunity to win a gold medal, especially with this group, so I honeslty can’t even put it to words. It’s insane.”

Now Brink will need to wait until at least 2028 before she has another shot at fulfilling her lifelong Olympic dreams.

Cameron Brink & Los Angeles Sparks React to Olympics Announcement

The Los Angeles Sparks sent a press release on June 5 that noted when Cameron Brink made the Paris 2024 Olympics team.

“I’m so grateful to be selected and it’s an honor to represent the United States at the Paris Olympics this year,” said Brink. “The 3×3 training camp experience helped me with my transition into the league, and now I can’t wait to start preparing for the games with Cierra, Rhyne and Hailey.”

Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley added, “The Sparks are thrilled for Cameron! For any player to wear their country’s uniform is a dream come true and representative of so much work and determination. Her dedication and performance have set a high standard, and I am confident that Cameron and her USA 3×3 teammates will excel. Cameron’s journey has just begun, and we are excited to see what the future holds for such a talented individual.”