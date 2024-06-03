Chennedy Carter Asks What Caitlin Clark Brings ‘to the Table’ in Critical Post

Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter, who caused controversy with her hard foul against Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark, has taken a swipe at Clark on Threads, questioning what Clark brings “to the table” besides the ability to shoot three-pointers.

Carter wrote on Threads, “& that’s that on that cause beside three point shooting what does she bring to the table man 😂” The comment was a reply to a post sharing the post-game press conference video in which Carter refused to answer most questions about Clark. She did deny saying anything to her; Barstool Sports is among those sites accusing Carter of calling Clark an expletive before she knocked her down during a June 1 game.

According to The New York Times, the WNBA has upgraded Carter’s action to a flagrant I foul but won’t suspend or fine her.

Carter Has Made Other Comments About the Caitlin Clark Situation on Both Threads & X

On Threads, Carter also commented on a video post that read, “Angel Reese celebrating her teammate taking a cheap shot on Caitlin Clark.” Carter wrote, “my dawg fasho , got all my teammates.”

She also wrote, “I’m the type to talk the talk and walk the walk ! you better ask someone for them tapes 🏁💨”

She also shared a video post by another page, which wrote, “clean box out by Angel Reese or flop by Caitlin Clark?”

Carter also wrote on X, “we grown asf & y’all talking about enforcer 😂 man gtfoh , hoop or shut up ….”

On June 1, she posted, “mannnn sayyy like this why women’s sports will always stay the same. They try to create a division instead of just talking about good hoops like I’m boutta go to the movies and yall still on this 😂😂😂”

Chennedy Carter has also liked a number of posts that mocked or criticized Clark on X.

The Indiana Fever’s General Manager Has Called on the League to ‘Cleanup’ the Game

Indiana Fever GM Lin Dunn has demanded changes in the WNBA following the incident.

“There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary— targeting actions! It needs to stop! The league needs to ‘cleanup’ the crap! That’s NOT who this league is!!” Dunn wrote on her X page on June 1.

Clark holds the top-scoring record of any man or woman in the history of NCAA basketball, according to NCAA.org. Since joining the WNBA, she has struggled at times. According to USA Today, the rookie is 13th in scoring, averaging 17.6 points. She’s 4th in assists. 30th in rebounding, and 7th in three-pointers, USA Today reported on June 1.

Since Clark joined the league, there have been racial tensions surrounding her popularity. Sunny Hostin, a co-host of “The View,” said on air that Clark has benefited from “pretty privilege” and “white privilege” in the sport, according to The Hill.

“We would all be very naive if we didn’t say race and her sexuality played a role in her popularity,” writer Jemele Hill told The Los Angeles Times. “While so many people are happy for Caitlin’s success — including the players; this has had such an enormous impact on the game — there is a part of it that is a little problematic because of what it says about the worth and the marketability of the players who are already there.”