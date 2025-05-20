Angel Reese Breaks Silence with Surprising Praise for WNBA Amid Investigation

Angel Reese broke her silence after the Chicago Sky’s Saturday loss to the Indiana Fever on opening day, amid the WNBA’s investigation into alleged racial comments made by a fan.

Reese spoke to the media and provided praise for the WNBA and how they have supported her through this process.

“Obviously, there’s no place in this league for that,” Reese said to the media during practice on May 20. “I think the WNBA, our team, our organization has done a great job supporting me. I’ve had communication from everyone, from so many people across this league.”

WNBA: No Space For Hate

On May 18, the WNBA issued a statement condemning racism, hate, and discrimination and indicated that they were looking into the matter after Saturday’s events.

Last year, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert faced criticism from players and the players’ union for her indirect response to hate. This season, she made the adjustments and jumped out in front on the alleged comments made by a Fever fan at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 17.

Reese continued to speak on the leagues understanding an prioritization of the No Hate No Speech Initiative, which was launched on May 15.

“They understand that this is the priority,” said the 23-year-old forward. “Obviously there’s no place for this. I think two days before they put out (the No Hate No Speech initiative).”

“Obviously the women in this league, they know that and they know there’s no space in that. I believe every player in this league deserves to be treated with respect and want to come to work and just have fun and have a great environment to work at.”

Angel Reese took 3 questions about the WNBA opening an investigation into reported hate speech directed at her during the Sky-Fever game Saturday. After that a Sky media rep quickly responded “next question” when reporters asked follow ups. #Sky pic.twitter.com/qsREFpJCXk — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) May 20, 2025

“I think they’ve done a great job putting that out and obviously they’re going to respond as they need to, she said.”

WNBA Unity

Although, the headlines over the weekend focused on the take foul Clark committed on Reese, the two have continued to down play the event. On Monday May 19, the Fever superstar reflected on the aftermath of the season opener against the Sky and the alleged comments during the game.

“Although I didn’t hear anything, that doesn’t mean nothing happened, so you just trust the league’s investigation and I’m sure they’ll do the right thing,” said Clark during practice.

Caitlin Clark, asked if she heard any hateful fan comments during Saturday’s #Fever–#Sky game: “Although I didn’t hear anything … that doesn’t mean nothing happened, so you just trust the league’s investigation and I’m sure they’ll do the right thing.” | @TheAthleticWBB pic.twitter.com/F3wQPb9tF8 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) May 19, 2025

While analyst, fans, and critics continue to force the rivalry to grow, both Reese and Clark have expressed belief in the league’s ability to handle this investigation. Coupled with the fact that they want this league to grow while ensuring that players are protected no matter their background.

Clark did continue and made it clear that she condemns any hateful speech that could have occurred during Saturday’s contest.

“There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society, she said.

Sky’s the Limit

Despite a disappointing season opening loss, Reese finished the game capturing a double-double with 12 points, 17 rebounds and 1 assists while displaying her expanded three point range.

The Sky head coach Tyler Marsh will have his hands full as he prepares his team to bounce back from their first loss of the season. Needless to say, the team will have their hands full as they try to balance their young roster.

Chicago will take the floor again at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time May 22 against the defending champion New York Liberty at the Wintrust Arena for their home opener.