Sky Coach’s Skylar Diggins Injury Update Only Got Worse

Things have been relatively quiet regarding Chicago Sky star Skylar Diggins and when she will be back on the court.

Diggins is dealing with a knee injury that has kept her out of the last seven games for the Sky. She last played on July 3 against the Las Vegas Aces, scoring 19 points to lead the team. Chicago has been 3-4 since she played that Aces game.

Most Sky fans are wondering when Diggins will be back with the team. While there hasn’t been a clear timeline, that still seems to be the case.

Chicago Sky Provide Vague Update on Skylar Diggins’ Return

Sky head coach Tyler Marsh was asked about Diggins to get an update on when she could be back. Marsh was not able to give a timeline, but seemed optimistic that conversations are still ongoing.

“I would say more week-to-week in terms of being communicative with our medical team and with Skyler, in terms of how she’s feeling and progressing. I think she’s in a good place, and we’re in a good place”.

This season, Diggins is averaging 14.2 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game in 19 appearances. She is on pace to have her worst season in a decade when she was a member of the Dallas Wings.

Diggins is an important piece to this Sky team, as she is considered the sharpshooter from three-point land. She is hitting 38.2% of her three-pointers, the highest on the team.

Chicago Sky Still Playing the Waiting Game With Skylar Diggins

This is now becoming a major concern for the Sky, as they only have 17 games left in the season. Chicago owns a 9-18 record and is near the bottom of the league.

The Sky are going to need a massive comeback to end the season if they want to be in the playoffs. A big part of that happening is having Diggins on the court.

Diggins might not return to the team this season. If the Sky get eliminated from playoff contention in the next month, that would be enough for Chicago to just shut her down for the season.

It will also leave her future in question, as she is in the first year of her two-year, $1.8 million contract she signed in the offseason. The Sky could bring her back since they are paying her a lot of money. Or they could trade her to get some draft capital.

In reality, she has not played up to the expectations of a seven-time All-Star. How the next month plays out for the Sky could have a big impact on what happens in the future.