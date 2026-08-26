Sky Receive Historic News After Caitlin Clark-Fever Showdown

The Chicago Sky’s playoff hopes ended Sunday night. Their place in one of the WNBA’s most valuable television matchups became clearer than ever.

Chicago’s 113-90 loss to the Indiana Fever averaged 3.31 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, according to figures NBC Sports provided Wednesday to Heavy Sports.

The audience peaked at 3.82 million and made the game the most-watched WNBA regular-season broadcast since the league’s opening weekend in June 1997. It was the third most-watched regular-season game in league history.

For a Sky team navigating another difficult season and a roster built without Angel Reese, the numbers offered a complicated distinction: Chicago remains part of a matchup capable of attracting a massive national audience.

Clark-Reese Rivalry Still Shapes Fever-Sky

Sunday did not feature another Caitlin Clark-Reese confrontation.

The Sky traded Reese to the Atlanta Dream in April for first-round picks in 2027 and 2028. But the rivalry they carried from college helped turn meetings between Chicago and Indiana into national events during their first two WNBA seasons.

That history did not disappear with Reese.

Fever-Sky drew a larger audience than any regular-season WNBA game played across the previous 29 years. Only New York-Los Angeles and Charlotte-Phoenix during the league’s inaugural weekend in 1997 produced higher viewership.

There were 6,440 regular-season games played between Charlotte and Phoenix and Sunday night.

The audience does not erase the distance between the teams. Indiana completed its season sweep of Chicago, while the Sky were eliminated from postseason contention after their loss and Washington’s victory.

It does, however, demonstrate the commercial value Chicago helped create — and the expectations following the franchise through its rebuild.

Sky’s Promising Start Gives Way to Chaotic Finish

For one half, Chicago looked prepared to deliver a competitive finish.

The Sky led 51-50 at halftime behind balanced scoring. Eight Chicago players scored at least four points before the break.

Clark and Mitchell took over after halftime, combining for 67 points and 14 3-pointers. Indiana outscored Chicago 30-13 in the fourth quarter.

Natasha Cloud led the Sky with 16 points and seven assists. Azura Stevens added 14 points and eight rebounds, while Kamilla Cardoso finished with 11 points and six boards.

The night also included a courtside confrontation between Cloud and former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom, who was removed by security. Stevens declined to let the incident overshadow the game.

“There was just a fan incident, and security handled it,” Stevens said afterward. “We’re just going to focus on the game.”

Coach Tyler Marsh defended Cloud before turning his attention toward Chicago’s remaining schedule.

“I don’t think anybody in the locker room is ready to mail it in,” Marsh said. “We’ve got an organization and city to continue to play for. We’re not just playing for right now. We’re playing for the future, too.”

The 3.31 million viewers saw Clark’s brilliance, Chicago’s resistance and a chaotic night at Wintrust Arena. The challenge for the Sky is ensuring their next historic audience watches a contender rather than somebody else’s showcase.