WNBA World Reacts To Hailey Van Lith Getting Waived By Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun waived guard Hailey Van Lith on Thursday. Van Lith played nine games for the Sun, averaging 8.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. She shot 49.2% from the field and 47.1% from 3-point range.

Van Lith was initially waived by the Chicago Sky before the start of the season. She was picked up by the Sun, but they also decided to part ways with her.

According to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews and Alexa Philippou, the Sun waived HVL to make room for Leila Lacan, who is set to make her season debut on Saturday. Lacan is coming off a championship stint for Basket Landes in France. She was also named Finals MVP.

WNBA World Reacts To Hailey Van Lith News

Here are some of the reactions to the Connecticut Sun’s decision to waive Hailey Van Lith:

@JaimeLardis: “This insane cause she can play basketball well.”

@BSO: “Hailey Van Lith is having a hard time finding a spot.”

@IamHeartbreak_: “Wow… I just don’t get why Hailey Van Lith got waived again…”

@BrendanGlasheen: “She was picked up 2 days before the season. As a PG, you’re learning a new system/terminology on the fly. Handled it with class and took advantage of her opportunity. I wish her the best.”

@chukwudike007: “Van Lith has the skill and pedigree, but the WNBA’s roster math is brutal this year. Sun clearly prioritizing Lacan’s defensive fit and overseas pedigree.”

@Less_HumbleTeej: “She was cooking too much. Juju is the goal.”

@SeaTownKev: “She seems like the Isaiah Thomas of the WNBA. Just needs one team to believe in her.”

@NiaOnAir: “This was not on my bingo card today.”

What’s Next For HVL?

ESPN’s Alexa Philippou reported that Hailey Van Lith appreciated what the Connecticut Sun did for her after she was waived by the Chicago Sky. HVL was grateful for the opportunity and liked how transparent the Sun were during the entire process.

The former Louisville, LSU and TCU guard remains motivated to continue her career and will look for more opportunities elsewhere.

Van Lith is grateful to the Sun, sources told me and @kendra__andrews, for their transparency and the opportunity, and remains motivated to carry forward the momentum from her time with the Sun. https://t.co/4PkzvaQ5XG — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) May 28, 2026

According to Sporting News, HVL’s potential landing spots include the Portland Fire, Washington Mystics and Las Vegas Aces. The Fire are an expansion team and are continuously looking for players to develop.

The Mystics and Aces need backcourt depth and shooting, which HVL could provide. Las Vegas might be a great fit for her since she’ll be surrounded by winning players.

HVL WNBA Career

After a five-year collegiate career, Hailey Van Lith was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Sky in last year’s draft. Van Lith appeared in just 29 games as a rookie, averaging 3.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 12.4 minutes.

The Sky decided to overhaul their roster this offseason and waived her on May 4. She was picked by the Sun and gave her ample opportunity to succeed. She played well in the first five games, but the Sun didn’t pick up a win.