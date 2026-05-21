Caitlin Clark Injury Update After Indiana Fever Win vs Portland Fire

For the first time this season, Caitlin Clark missed a game for the Indiana Fever. Clark was a late scratch in the Fever’s first-ever matchup against the Portland Fire on Wednesday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Speaking to reporters after the Fever’s 90-73 win over the Fire, coach Stephanie White was questioned about Clark’s injury. The Athletic’s James Boyd asked multiple questions regarding the Fever superstar’s status.

First was about why the Fever didn’t list Clark on their injury report even though she wasn’t part of Tuesday’s practice.

“Not everybody that doesn’t practice or gets a pro day is on the injury report,” White said. “That happens all the time. She wasn’t on the injury report earlier because we expected her to play.”

White also answered if Clark was injured or if there was more to her back soreness.

“Her back is sore, so if there’s anything more detailed than that, that’s the training staff,” White said.

The coach added that she’s not expecting a fine from the WNBA for not initially listing Clark on the team’s injury report.

No Caitlin Clark, No Problem In Fever’s Win

With Caitlin Clark out, Stephanie White used veteran guard Tyasha Harris in her starting five. Harris joined Kelsey Mitchell in the backcourt, while Lexie Hull, Monique Billings and Aliyah Boston completed the lineup.

Boston led the way for the Indiana Fever, finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. It was her first game back since missing Sunday’s game against the Seattle Storm due to a lower leg injury. She looked like her old self against the Portland Fire, dominating them from start to finish.

Mitchell contributed 21 points and four assists, while Harris had seven assists and zero turnovers despite going scoreless in 29 minutes. Hull added 16 points and eight rebounds, while Raven Johnson contributed nine points off the bench.

Play

It was the Fever’s third win of the season and their second in a row. They improved to 3-2 ahead of their final home game of the current three-game homestand. They will host the Golden State Valkyries on Friday night before a two-game road trip to Portland and San Francisco.

Caitlin Clark Dealt With Back Issues in Season Opener

There were concerns about Caitlin Clark during the Indiana Fever’s season opener against the Dallas Wings. Clark went back to the locker room twice to get checked by the team’s medical staff, though she later downplayed it following their 107-104 loss.

“Just getting my back adjusted,” Clark said, via Sports Illustrated. “It gets out of line pretty quickly, so just that. Just getting my back in place a little bit. But other than that, I feel great.”

It didn’t look serious at the time since Clark was able to play in the next three games without any limitations.

However, her absence on Wednesday sparks more questions in the coming days, though the Fever fanbase is hoping that it won’t be the same as last season, wherein she played just 13 games due to injuries.