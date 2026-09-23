Cop Aims Taser at WNBA Star Paige Bueckers in Wild Arrest Footage

A police officer aimed his taser at Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers during a heated altercation at a Miami nightclub earlier this year, new bodycam footage obtained by California Post shows.

Bueckers, a two-time All-Star, joined her Wings teammate Arike Ogunbowale and several other WNBA stars at popular Miami nightclub E11EVEN to celebrate Ogunbowale’s championship win in the Unrivaled women’s basketball league.

A police incident report indicated that an altercation involving the WNBA stars inside the venue prompted ownership to have them escorted from the premises, the outlet reported.

As they were being led out of the building, Ogunbowale reportedly punched a nightclub staffer in the face.

Once the alleged victim informed the police, an officer approached the group of basketball stars to detain Ogunbowale.

Bodycam footage reveals that as the cop went to grab her wrist, Bueckers and several others pleaded with the cop to let her go.

The group, which included Bueckers, Unrivaled host Maria Clifton, Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young and Chicago Sky forward DiJonai Carrington, among others, was instructed to let Ogunbowale go and not to interfere with the arrest.

Bueckers, though, wrapped her arm around her teammate and repeatedly told the cop, “We got her.”

Moments later, the responding officer pointed his taser in the face of Bueckers and demanded that she let Ogunbowale go.

Bodycam footage shows that the group ultimately let the Wings star go. However, they continued to reprimand the cop’s behavior.

“Stop it. Do not put handcuffs on her. Are you f—king kidding me? She’s a champion,” Clifton exclaimed.

Ogunbowale was placed in the back of a squad car while police reviewed CCTV footage that confirmed the alleged victim’s claims against the Wings guard.

Dallas Wings Star Booked After Nightclub Altercation

Following the nightclub incident and lengthy stand-off with the responding officer, Ogunbowale was taken to a nearby jail.

She posted a $1000 bond that same day, according to the California Post.

Court records indicate that the misdemeanor battery charge against her was dropped in May.

“We are pleased that the State Attorney’s Office has exercised its discretion and elected not to move forward with this matter,” Ogunbowale’s attorney, Mitch Schuster, said in a statement to ESPN at the time of the case’s disposition.

“Ms. Ogunbowale is a person of outstanding character. We are excited that these charges have been dismissed. So she can resume her focus on her professional career.”

Ogunbowale was selected fifth overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft and has blossomed into one of the Wings’ most productive players.

The former Notre Dame standout is a four-time All-Star. In 2024, she led the league in steals, four years after pacing the league in scoring.

Ogunbowale has earned three All-WNBA Team selections. She and Bueckers have been teammates for two seasons.

Bueckers and Ogunbowale were instrumental in pioneering the Wings’ first playoff berth since 2023.

Ogunbowale was second on the team in points, averaging 15.5 per game.

Bueckers, who led the Wings in scoring, enjoyed a historic season. The former UConn standout set the record for most points scored through their first two seasons with 1,515 total points.