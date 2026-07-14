Paige Bueckers Has Blunt Take on WNBA Head Coaching Trend

Over the last two seasons, there has been no more impressive new player in the WNBA than Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers.

The ball-handling and shooting skills Bueckers has shown from anywhere on the court have earned her the respect of being one of the league’s stars for a long time. She has singlehandedly made the Wings a must-watch television event after years of the franchise struggling to gain traction in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Her credibility within the WNBA has also given her the opportunity to speak up on certain topics discussed in league circles that might not have been as prominent in the past.

Bueckers’ latest comments have brought to light something that should be discussed on a much larger scale than on a microphone in a press conference room.

Paige Bueckers Calls Out WNBA on Lack of Diversity With Head Coaches

After the Wings picked up an impressive 96-91 win over the Chicago Sky, Bueckers was asked by reporter Landon Buford about concerns over the lack of black women head coaches in the WNBA. The star guard had no problem speaking out and agreed with the notion that there aren’t enough black women leading franchises on the court.

“The WNBA was built on a lot of black women,” Bueckers said. “It’s definitely right for them to get the same equal opportunity as everybody else.”

Former Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn was the last black woman to serve as a head coach in the WNBA, holding the position from 2021 through 2025. Quinn’s contract was not renewed at the end of last year, ending her tenure with a 97-89 overall record.

Since 2022, the WNBA has had only four black women coaches despite the league undergoing massive expansion. In fact, this season the league had only two black coaches, leaving even more questions about diversity within the WNBA.

The WNBA Season Rolls On for Paige Bueckers & the Dallas Wings

The Wings, led by first-year head coach Jose Fernandez, have been off to an impressive start to the season, with a complete turnaround from last year. So far, Dallas is sitting in fourth in the standings with a 16-8 record.

They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak, the second-longest active streak behind the Golden State Valkyries’ seven-game streak. Dallas is 7-3 in its last 10 games after a rough 2-3 start to the 2026 campaign.

A massive part of the Wings’ success is what Bueckers has done to lead this franchise in the right direction. She is averaging 20.7 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game in 23 games. Bueckers was just selected to her second straight All-Star Game after making her All-Star debut last year as a rookie.

While the Wings will have some tough matchups coming up, their upcoming schedule works out pretty well in their favor, with three of the next four contests at home in Arlington, Texas. They will be back in action on Thursday with a primetime showdown against the New York Liberty, then have a date with the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday.