Caitlin Clark Surprisingly Ranking Lower In WNBA All-Star Votes

The biggest surprise of the early WNBA All-Star voting returns feature Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark ranking lower than usual. Clark finished with the most overall fan votes for both of her WNBA seasons so far with the Indiana Fever. Last season’s voting saw Clark finishing first with Napheesa Collier closely behind her. 2025 featured Clark leading all players in her rookie season, with teammate Aliyah Boston right behind her.

This year’s first return of WNBA All-Star votes featured the following top ten names:

A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces): 308,249 votes Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings): 298,027 votes Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever): 282,186 votes Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty): 255,879 votes Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever): 253,602 votes Jessica Shepard (Dallas Wings): 211,598 votes Angel Reese (Atlanta Dream): 204,643 votes Gabby Williams (Golden State Valkyries): 195,641 votes Olivia Miles (Minnesota Lynx): 179,283 votes Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever): 170,125 votes

A’ja Wilson deservingly holds the most votes and is the only name to tally over 300,000 votes so far. Most pundits still regard Wilson as the best player in the world, as she’s currently the favorite to win the MVP Award and Defensive Player of the Year Award again. Clark has a lot of time left for her fans to rally and push her higher up on the list. Much like the NBA, the All-Star starters are selected via a combo of fan, player, and media voting.

Why Does Caitlin Clark Have Fewer Votes?

Clark is still arguably the most popular female basketball player in the world and commands a lot of attention for each WNBA game she plays. However, Indiana has not played as well as most expected entering the season as one of the top WNBA Championship contenders.

The other players contributing to winning more likely influenced fans to vote for those playing basketball better than her. Clark brought in a lot of fans to the WNBA, but most to follow the overall league will ultimately start voting for the top talents.

Breanna Stewart leading the New York Liberty and Wilson leading the Las Vegas Aces each to greater success just gives them better arguments. Clark has stepped up her play recently to add more wins to Indiana’s record. The votes may increase with Clark finishing higher than fifth when it’s all done.

Has Paige Bueckers Passed Caitlin Clark?

The most interesting name to rank higher than expected is second year superstar Paige Bueckers. Young names like Clark, Bueckers, and Angel Reese joining the WNBA over the past three seasons have helped bring in new fans.

All three names are ranked in the top ten, but Bueckers passing Clark in votes already is a bit surprising. Clark still averages more points, rebounds, and assists than Bueckers to make it clear she’s performing at a high level.

However, the popularity of Bueckers has grown due to some of her top performances this season. Paige’s Dallas Wings hold the same record as the Fever right now, despite having much lower odds than Indiana entering the season. Clark should still be ranked above Bueckers, but fan perception is certainly changing this season.