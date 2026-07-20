Paige Bueckers’ Injury Didn’t Stop Dallas Wings From Making 18-Year History

The Dallas Wings fan base is feeling stressed even though their team picked up a big win over the Los Angeles Sparks, thanks to the bad news about guard Paige Bueckers on the court.

Bueckers was red hot through three and a half quarters, posting 25 points, with nine of them coming in the fourth quarter. That was until she hit her head on the court and was taken out of the game.

The Wings were still able to fight through it, with Arike Ogunbowale scoring six of the last 10 points of the game to close out the Sparks, 90-82. She finished the game with 20 points, second to Bueckers in the contest. While the way the Wings closed out the game was impressive, the history they made was even more so.

Dallas Wings Make History Despite Paige Bueckers Getting Injured

The win for the Wings gave them their sixth straight victory, something they have not done since relocating from Tulsa as the Shock in 2016. That wasn’t the only piece of history they made.

Dallas improved to 17-8 on the season, putting them near the top of the WNBA standings. It is also the team’s best 25-game start to a season since 2008; that’s 18 years since they have had a start like this.

It was also the eighth home win of the season, as they are 8-3 at home. That also gave the Wings their eighth victory in the last 10 games.

Dallas Wings Enter All-Star Break With Plenty of Momentum

Losing Bueckers in the game was a tough break for the Wings, but they proved how good they still are with Ogunbowale turning back the clock with a great performance at the end. There is no word on the severity of Bueckers’ injury or whether she will be out for an extended period. An update on her status should be provided sometime before their next matchup.

The Wings don’t have much time to ponder it as they are already back in action Monday night against the New York Liberty. This was the match that was supposed to happen last week, but travel issues with the Liberty’s plane resulted in the game being rescheduled.

That won’t be the end for the Wings, as they have one more game after that before they can officially head into the All-Star break. Dallas still has to hit the road to play the Portland Fire on Wednesday. After that, they won’t play again for a week when they have a game against the Atlanta Dream.

Two games remain to see how Bueckers is doing. If she can’t play, the Wings will have to lean on Ogunbowale and Jessica Shepard to help the team through this stretch. All the focus is on the Liberty and making sure they can take down one of the WNBA’s best teams.