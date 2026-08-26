Wings Coach Said Quiet Part Out Loud About Paige Bueckers

The Dallas Wings had a special night Tuesday, beating the Portland Fire 96-78 thanks to star Paige Bueckers.

In the game, Bueckers finished with 22 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block. She became just the third player in WNBA history to have 750+ points and 200+ assists in a single season. Bueckers joins Indiana Fever‘s Caitlin Clark and Phoenix Mercury‘s Kelsey Plum.

Dallas’ win secures them the final playoff spot and guarantees them a postseason berth for the first time since 2023. Many praised Bueckers for making that happen.

Paige Bueckers Gets Praised After Helping Dallas Wings Clinch a Playoff Spot

Wings head coach Jose Fernandez spoke with the media after the victory over the Fire. Reflecting on the team this season, Fernandez made sure to praise Bueckers for what she has meant to the team.

“I mean, there’s not a lot of people in the world that can do what she does, you know. She’s an incredible teammate, incredible person, incredible connector. And she’s a winner and a competitor and wants the ball in her hands at all times. So, I’m very fortunate to be able to coach this group.”

This season with the Wings, Bueckers is averaging 20.6 points, 5.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per contest. She is also shooting 50.9% from the field and 39.8% from three.

Paige Bueckers Has Dallas Wings Thinking WNBA Title in 2026

Bueckers is the catalyst for the Wings’ position. Her play on the court makes her a legitimate contender to win the WNBA’s MVP award.

Dallas has only five games remaining on the calendar, with the next three at home. The Wings only have one more game before the World Cup break. They have to face the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

While they no longer have to worry about getting in, Bueckers and company now have to focus on playoff seeding. The Wings are in the eighth spot in the postseason standings. They are only four games behind the Golden State Valkyries for the second seed.

It won’t be easy, but the good news for Dallas is that they have arguably the easiest schedule of any playoff team. The Wings don’t have a single regular-season game against a team with a winning record.

Bueckers and her Wings have the door wide open for them to go on a massive run. Bueckers will have to lead the way to make sure the Wings secure a playoff spot.