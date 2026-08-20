Wings’ Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd Open Up About Relationship for First Time

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have spent years sharing basketball’s biggest stages, from UConn to the Dallas Wings.

Now, for the first time, they are telling the story of how their relationship began in their own words.

Bueckers and Fudd discuss their relationship on camera in Apple TV’s new three-part docuseries, The Dynasty: UConn Huskies, which premieres Friday, Aug. 21. The series chronicles four decades of UConn women’s basketball under Geno Auriemma, but its examination of the 2025 national championship team also provides a rare window into the lives of two players who eventually became back-to-back No. 1 WNBA draft picks for Dallas.

“It kind of just meshed as soon as we met,” Bueckers said in the teaser video of the docuseries. “She’s sweet. She’s genuine. She has a huge caring heart.”

Then came the admission that separated their connection from an ordinary friendship.

“We kind of felt like a spark, a little bit different than what would just be considered a normal friendship,” Bueckers said.

Fudd was even more direct.

“Paige and I are a couple, and everyone close to us that was important knew,” Fudd said. “But it was kind of one of those things. It’s just — it’s private, not a secret, but it’s private.”

The documentary, which premieres Aug. 21, represents the first time Bueckers and Fudd have discussed the origins of their romantic relationship together at length on camera.

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd Reunion Changed Wings’ Trajectory

Their relationship is only part of what makes the documentary particularly relevant in Dallas.

Bueckers arrived as the No. 1 pick in 2025 and immediately became the centerpiece of a franchise searching for direction. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds as a rookie, but Dallas finished an NBA-like rebuild season at just 10-34.

That record delivered another No. 1 pick and another UConn star.

Dallas selected Fudd first overall in April, reuniting the guards who helped UConn capture the 2025 national championship.

The transformation has been dramatic. Dallas enters Thursday at 20-16, doubling its entire win total from Bueckers’ rookie season with eight games remaining. The Wings are currently eighth in the standings and positioned for a playoff berth.

Before Fudd’s knee problems intervened, Dallas offered glimpses of why the pairing could become its foundation.

Fudd averaged 13.1 points while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range in 30 games. She also averaged 1.7 steals, leading all WNBA rookies in that category.

Dallas Now Faces Life Without Fudd

The timing of the documentary comes with a bittersweet twist.

Dallas announced Wednesday that Fudd will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address persistent soreness in her right knee, ending her rookie season. She has not played since Aug. 5. The Wings have gone just 1-4 in the five games since her last appearance, an indication of how much her two-way presence already matters.

For Dallas, however, the larger picture has changed considerably from a year ago.

Bueckers spent her rookie season starring for a 10-win team. The arrival of Fudd helped the Wings double that total before the end of August and put themselves in the playoff race.

Now, Apple TV is showing viewers where their connection began, long before consecutive No. 1 picks brought them back together.

The teammates who first felt that “spark” at UConn have become the two young stars around whom Dallas is building its future.