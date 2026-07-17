Adam Silver Didn’t Mince Words on Caitlin Clark Drama

The talk over the last few weeks in WNBA circles has centered on the incident between Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas.

In a recent game, Thomas and Clark got physical during a Fever-Mercury game that ended with Thomas having her fist at Clark’s neck on the floor. After the game, Thomas was suspended for one game for being violent.

That has sparked a world of conversations among everyone, including Republican lawmakers sending a letter to ensure accountability for how Clark is treated and President Donald Trump commenting. Another report said NBA commissioner Adam Silver was part of the conversation about suspending Thomas, but other reports have since disproved that. It didn’t keep Silver from commenting on Clark’s situation.

Adam Silver Publicly Shared His Thoughts on Caitlin Clark Drama

CNBC hosted a Boardroom Game Plan event on Thursday, which included Silver on the panel. He was asked about the Clark situation, and he shared his sympathy for her and what she has been dealing with.

“She’s an incredible player and also an incredible person, and she wants to focus on being the best player she can,” Silver said via The Athletic and CNBC’s Jess Golden. “And she’s become a bit of a political football in this country.”

Clark has been the subject of talks about WNBA players being too physical with her on the court. Some believe it’s retaliation for being seen by many as the face of the league over the last three years.

Frustrations have been mounting for Clark and the Fever with the hits she has taken that boiled over in the 88-75 loss to the Golden State Valkyries. Clark was seen yelling at the referees during the game after taking a knee to the quad. It also got Fever head coach Stephanie White frustrated with officials, with sarcastic comments made about Clark being the one to instigate the physical play.

Caitlin Clark Must Move Forward From Drama & Play

This might end up being the way things work out for Clark for the time being, as she is the most polarizing player in the WNBA. Anything that happens to her will always get everyone’s attention.

Her focus, though, is on getting healthy and improving her play of late. She has only made three 3-pointers in the last three games and has struggled shooting the ball. Clark is looking to get more than 26 minutes per game so she can get into a rhythm.

She will have a chance to do that over the next two days with back-to-back games for the Fever at home. They first play the Seattle Storm on Friday and then are right back at it with the New York Liberty on Saturday.

The rest of the world can focus on whatever storyline is being put out there about her, but Clark is solely focused on making sure she and the Fever get back on track and stay in contention to win the WNBA title.