Fever Coach Points Out Caitlin Clark Trend She Doesn’t Like

No Indiana Fever fan, player, or coach felt particularly good about what happened with star guard Caitlin Clark in their 88-75 loss to the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday night.

Clark finished the contest with 13 points, 6 assists, 4 turnovers, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block. Her poor shooting was a problem as well, only making 4-of-14 field goals and nailing just 1-of-8 three-pointers in the loss.

What was the bigger story, though, was the no-call with Clark taking a knee to the quad. She voiced her frustration loudly to the referees on the court and, in his press conference, said she had to play the rest of the game with a leg contusion. Another member of the Fever expressed her frustration with the situation.

Fever Coach Stephanie White Spoke About No-Call With Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White was asked during her press conference about how the referees explained the no-call on Clark. White was blunt and to the point about the no-call, adding a comment about a trend she is starting to see.

No, they said Caitlin initiated the contact,” White said via The Athletic’s James Boyd. “That’s all they said. She seems to always be initiating the contact.”

This has become a growing problem in the WNBA regarding Clark, who is taking some serious hits on the court. It’s the latest in a series of situations that have grown on the court, including Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas having her fist to Clark’s throat, which led to Thomas’ one-game suspension.

Political leaders have even gotten involved and voiced their displeasure. Earlier in the month, the WNBA got a letter from 11 Republican lawmakers asking for more accountability on the hits Clark is taking, and even President Donald Trump has commented on her treatment from the league.

Indiana Fever Are Rolling With the Punches Entering Second Half of 2026 Season

The physicality isn’t going to slow down anytime soon for the Fever as they enter a very interesting spot in their season. Overall, Indiana has played well, winning four of the last six games, and is 14-10 and near the top of the WNBA standings.

Despite the loss to Golden State, they are warming up at the right time, with Clark picking up more minutes in the starting lineup and the team showing some improvement on defense. How they respond over the next week, though, could have a significant impact on the rest of the season.

They will continue their four-game home stretch with three more contests. Indiana is hosting back-to-back games against the Seattle Storm on Friday and the New York Liberty on Saturday. How the Fever handle Clark’s minutes with her back injury will be a storyline for those two games.

If the Fever can walk away with three straight home wins, that will go a long way for the playoffs. Anything less than that could see them behind the eight-ball the rest of the season.