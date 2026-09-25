Indiana Fever Share Good Aliyah Boston Right Leg Injury Update

On Thursday, the Indiana Fever suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Lynx in the final game of the regular season.

The Fever’s 86-66 loss pushed them to the sixth seed for the 2026 WNBA playoffs. They will face the reigning WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces, in the first round.

Late in the second quarter, Aliyah Boston left the game and was ruled out in the second half due to a lower right leg injury.

Aliyah Boston Injury Update

Speaking to reporters in the postgame media availability, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White was asked about an update on Aliyah Boston’s injury.

White revealed that it was just a “flare-up” of Boston’s previous lower right leg injury, and she didn’t play for the rest of the game as a precaution.

“Just a flare-up, same lower leg,” White said.

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The coach didn’t have an update on backup guard Tyasha Harris, who suffered a left ankle injury in the third quarter.

The Fever have three days to get fully healthy, though Harris’ injury seemed serious since she had to get carried off back to the locker room.

Game 1 against the Las Vegas Aces is scheduled on Sunday at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

Boston’s Injury History

In her first three seasons in the WNBA, Aliyah Boston has never missed a game until the fourth game of the current season.

Boston was ruled out on May 17 against the Seattle Storm due to a lower right leg injury. She ended up missing four games this season, all because of the same issue, which started in February during her stint at Unrivaled.

The lower right leg injury caused Boston to miss the Unrivaled playoffs. She also had to withdraw from Team USA in the March window of the 2026 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament in Puerto Rico.

On July 27 against the Storm, Boston re-aggravated her lower right leg injury after tripping on Flau’jae Johnson’s foot. She landed on her right knee before the end of the first half and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Boston was in the Fever’s injury report for the next few games, but she did not miss any games. The other three games she missed aside from the May 17 one were the first half of back-to-back games.

The Fever are 3-1 in the games Boston missed this season, as per The Indianapolis Star.