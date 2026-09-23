Fever Make Caitlin Clark Announcement After Blowout Win Over Lynx

The Indiana Fever feel pretty good about themselves after their 96-77 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark led the way, finishing with 27 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals. Clark did it all for Indiana in scoring, rebounding, and passing.

She has been on a hot streak over her last five games, dominating teams on the court. Her performances in that span have become a piece of history.

Caitlin Clark Making History in Indiana Fever Win

After the game, the Fever took to social media to share what Clark’s performance did for her. Looking back at her last five games, those numbers are truly historic.

“Caitlin Clark over her last 5 games: 30.2 PPG

10.0 APG

4.6 RPG

2.0 SPG

49.0 FG%

44.9 3P% First player in WNBA history to average 30 PTS & 10 AST over 5-game span. MVP CC”

In 39 games, Clark is averaging 22.8 points, 8.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per contest. Clark has posted five straight games with more than 25 points.

Caitlin Clark Has Helped Put Fever in Good Position Entering WNBA Playoffs

The Fever are currently in fifth place in the WNBA standings. They are one game behind the Atlanta Dream for fourth. That would give the Fever home-court advantage for at least the first round.

Indiana will need Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell to step up over the next month to put them in a good position for the playoffs. Clark is the team’s focal point, and she needs to keep her hot streak going to help the franchise.

There is a certain amount of pressure for Clark to win the title this season. She is trying to put herself in the conversation to be the GOAT of the WNBA.

Clark and company will need to take care of the Lynx for the regular-season finale on Thursday before they can even think about that. The Fever will have a tough road to the playoffs regardless of who they have to play. Right now, they would face Angel Reese and the Dream in the first round.

The Fever have all the talent in the world to bring home a title to Indiana, and they can compete with any team. It may take Clark having the same stats she has in the last five games to do it.