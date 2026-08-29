Caitlin Clark Gives Encouraging Health Update After Fever Win

It was truly a dominating night for the Indiana Fever, as they picked up an 111-91 win over the Connecticut Sun on Friday.

The story of the game was the combination of Fever guards Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, each scoring 34 points in the win. Clark had a double-double as well with 12 assists, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals. She made history as the first WNBA player to ever have consecutive games with 30+ points and 10+ assists double-doubles.

One concern about Clark was her back injury, which has lingered for the last two months. With the World Cup around the corner and Clark about to play for Team USA, many wonder how her health is.

Caitlin Clark Talks Health After Fever Win

Clark had a chance to speak with the media after the Fever beat the Sun. She was asked about her health, and it was the kind of update that Fever fans needed to hear.

“I feel probably the best I’ve ever felt in my career,” Clark said. “It was battle for like the first 20 games for me to really find my confidence again, mostly in my body. Now, I feel like I’m just playing. I’m not thinking.”

In 36 games this season, Clark is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She leads the WNBA in assists per game and is third in scoring.

Caitlin Clark is Healthy Entering World Cup Action

The Fever enter the World Cup break with a 26-14 overall record and sit in fourth in the standings. They are 2.5 games behind the Golden State Valkyries for second in the playoff hunt.

Clark is about to take off to play in the World Cup for Team USA. The hope is that she can stay healthy with fewer minutes. Team USA will play as many of its players as possible. Clark could be looking at 15 to 20 minutes per game at most.

As for the rest of the Fever, they will use this time to rest and prepare for the last four games of the regular season. They won’t be back in action until September 18 when they face the Toronto Tempo.

After that game, though, the Fever have the Washington Mystics and close with a two-game series against the Minnesota Lynx. Those will be games where Clark needs to be 100% healthy. The Fever are going to be in for a demanding playoff run.