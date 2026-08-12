Caitlin Clark Called Out Fever Fans After Win Over Liberty

Tuesday night’s game against the New York Liberty was an emotionally charged game for the Indiana Fever.

It started with Fever head coach Stephanie White giving a powerful pre-game speech, firing back at fans and media trying to divide her team. White’s job has been called for after defending Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington for her hard foul on Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

Before tip-off of the Fever’s 106-92 win over the Liberty, Fever fans were heard booing at White. That did not sit well with her star player, Caitlin Clark.

Caitlin Clark’s Emotional Response to Fever Fans Booing Her Coach

After the win, Clark was asked about her thoughts on White’s pre-game comments. Clark defended her coach and even came after the home fans for what they did.

“I hated that our fans booed her before the game. That made me a little sick, to be honest. We’re going to ride for her, and we’re always going to have her back.”

The Fever dominated the Liberty in the game, making 64% of their three-pointers. Indiana guard Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 28 points, her WNBA-record 17th straight game with 20 or more points. Clark finished with 22 points, 10 assists, and 4 rebounds in the win.

Caitlin Clark & Fever Continue Hot Streak Despite Distractions Off the Court

The Fever are sticking to their hot streak over the last month, now sitting with a 21-12 overall record. They sit in the fourth spot in the WNBA rankings, 5.5 games behind the Minnesota Lynx for the top spot.

Clark has played a big role in making sure Indiana keeps up the pace. More importantly, though, White has been the glue to the franchise. With outside distractions affecting them, White is making sure they are still winning games no matter how fans feel about her.

Indiana is in prime position to be a legitimate contender in the WNBA playoffs. The Fever have won seven of the last 10 games and are on pace to average the most points per game in league history.

Their next game will be at home on Friday as they take on the Dallas Wings. With both teams fighting for playoff positioning, the Fever cannot afford to let this game slip from them. As long as they keep distractions out of the locker room, they should stay hot until the World Cup break.