Caitlin Clark Got Honest About Relationship With WNBA Leaders

The WNBA had a triumphant night of basketball after Team Spoon defeated Team Coop 129-122 in the All-Star Game, thanks to the performance of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

At the end of the game, Clark finished with 17 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal in the win. She hit five three-pointers to secure the victory for her team.

While the attention should have been on the game, there were bigger questions that needed to be answered regarding the league. Clark stepped up to the microphone to address one lingering question reporters have had all weekend.

Caitlin Clark Faced With Tough WNBA Question

A recent ESPN report shared that WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert might be in the final year of her term. This stems from recent situations with player safety on and off the court not being addressed publicly.

After the All-Star game, Clark, an important figure in the league, was asked about her relationship with WNBA leadership. She shared her thoughtful perspective on the matter.

“Yeah, I think I communicate mostly with probably like Nneka (Ogwumike) and player leadership more than anything, and I try to do the best I can. I always want to be respectful of everybody and treat everybody with kindness. Like, I think that’s really important. But at the same time, relationships are really important to me, and I think we can always improve in that area. I think that can improve a lot of things. I think communication can improve overall. Me and Adam (Silver) have a great relationship. I know he was here tonight supporting us. So that was, that was great to see. And I think we can just probably continue to improve in that area. And like I said, communication and relationships solve a lot of issues and a lot of problems. And at the same time, the WNBA has so much to be proud of. And I feel like we’re always so focused on the negative when we can be focused on the positive. And WNBA leadership has created a lot of positives for this league too, and that should be celebrated. And Cathy (Engelbert) has also brought a lot to this league and helped us reach new milestones. But there’s always room for improvement in everywhere of a business. And I think we can just go back and reflect and find ways to get better.”

Most of the issues the WNBA is facing are players in the league receiving death threats from fans. They have also complained about the inconsistency of referees in each game.

Clark has been at the center of these controversies, especially in the last month. This includes the incident with Phoenix Mercury player Alyssa Thomas and some of the recent technical fouls being called on her.

WNBA Working on Getting Things Right for Caitlin Clark & the Rest of the Players

The WNBA is showing that the league is trying to get things back on track. They recently had a conversation with players where there was open dialogue about multiple topics.

One major step was taken to improve on-court quality with the Replay Center being implemented starting in 2027. That should help officials and make sure the game is called the right way.

Progress is still needed for the players in the WNBA, but things seem to be trending in the right direction. Players like Clark will play a massive role in making sure that continues to be the case.