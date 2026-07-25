WNBA Makes Massive 2027 Announcement Before All-Star Game

There has been a ton of criticism sent over to the WNBA of late after a dramatic first half of the 2026 season.

WNBA officiating has been under fire for its handling of games throughout the year. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been the subject of a lot of physical plays, resulting in her taking more hits than usual. Referees in the league have also been criticized for being inconsistent with calling technical fouls.

With the spotlight on the WNBA brighter than ever, people outside the league have been calling for changes. It appears the league heard the noise and jumped at the opportunity to make things right.

WNBA Announces New Addition to the League in 2027

The league released a statement before their All-Star game announcing that it would be launching a replay center starting in 2027.

“The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced that it will launch centralized Replay Center operations at the start of the 2027 WNBA season, marking a significant advancement in the league’s continued investment in officiating, competitive integrity, and the overall game experience. Leveraging the NBA’s state-of-the-art Replay Center in Secauscus, N.J., the WNBA Replay Center will serve as the centralized hub for all reviewable replay situations during WNBA games. Ultilizing advanced replay technology and a centralized review process, the WNBA Replay Center will provide on-court officials with immediate access to multiple camera angles, along with support from replay officials and staff in Secaucus, helping them make more accurate and efficient decisions when reviewing plays.”

The league continued, saying that the Replay Center will be directly connected to every WNBA arena. There will be additional support from replay personnel and league operations leaders, along with rotating officials, who will help out.

WNBA Brings Replay Center for 2027 Season

This is a monumental announcement for the league after so much criticism about referees. The WNBA is making sure that officials have all the help they can get during games to handle any situation.

Many will wonder if this was a conversation the players had with WNBA leadership when they met in the past week. During these meetings, players had voiced their concerns over recent death threats and other topics.

They are working with the NBA to get help launching it, which should work out well for them. The NBA has been a great partner of the WNBA, and together they will make the sport better with more support.

It remains to be seen how much of an improvement this will have on the league, but it’s safe to assume that players and coaches will enjoy having it.