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WNBA Makes Massive 2027 Announcement Before All-Star Game

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Cathy Engelbert
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 03: WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to the media ahead of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs finals between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 03, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

There has been a ton of criticism sent over to the WNBA of late after a dramatic first half of the 2026 season.

WNBA officiating has been under fire for its handling of games throughout the year. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been the subject of a lot of physical plays, resulting in her taking more hits than usual. Referees in the league have also been criticized for being inconsistent with calling technical fouls.

With the spotlight on the WNBA brighter than ever, people outside the league have been calling for changes. It appears the league heard the noise and jumped at the opportunity to make things right.

WNBA Announces New Addition to the League in 2027

Cathy Engelbert

GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – JUNE 11: WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert gives a pre-game interview before a Commissioner’s Cup game between the Portland Fire and the Las Vegas Aces at Moda Center on June 11, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

The league released a statement before their All-Star game announcing that it would be launching a replay center starting in 2027.

“The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced that it will launch centralized Replay Center operations at the start of the 2027 WNBA season, marking a significant advancement in the league’s continued investment in officiating, competitive integrity, and the overall game experience.

Leveraging the NBA’s state-of-the-art Replay Center in Secauscus, N.J., the WNBA Replay Center will serve as the centralized hub for all reviewable replay situations during WNBA games. Ultilizing advanced replay technology and a centralized review process, the WNBA Replay Center will provide on-court officials with immediate access to multiple camera angles, along with support from replay officials and staff in Secaucus, helping them make more accurate and efficient decisions when reviewing plays.”

The league continued, saying that the Replay Center will be directly connected to every WNBA arena. There will be additional support from replay personnel and league operations leaders, along with rotating officials, who will help out.

WNBA Brings Replay Center for 2027 Season

WNBA Campaign

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 14: WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks during the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

This is a monumental announcement for the league after so much criticism about referees. The WNBA is making sure that officials have all the help they can get during games to handle any situation.

Many will wonder if this was a conversation the players had with WNBA leadership when they met in the past week. During these meetings, players had voiced their concerns over recent death threats and other topics.

They are working with the NBA to get help launching it, which should work out well for them. The NBA has been a great partner of the WNBA, and together they will make the sport better with more support.

It remains to be seen how much of an improvement this will have on the league, but it’s safe to assume that players and coaches will enjoy having it.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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WNBA Makes Massive 2027 Announcement Before All-Star Game

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