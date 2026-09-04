Fever’s Caitlin Clark Got Honest After Team USA’s Win Over China

Team USA got off to a great start at the World Cup, picking up a 94-61 win over China.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was the star of the game, putting up 14 points and 11 assists in the win. Clark was tied for the team lead in points, but led in assists. She made history as the first USA player to record 11 assists in a game without a turnover and the first with 10 since Dawn Staley in 1998.

After being named Player of the Game, there was a ton of buzz around her performance, leading to higher expectations for her in the upcoming games. For Clark, that shouldn’t bother her at all.

Caitlin Clark Opened Up About Handling Pressure

Clark spoke with the media after the game, where she was asked about handling pressure. For her, it’s nothing new, given what she has dealt with for years. She just wants to enjoy the opportunity she’s got in front of her.

“This is like such a privilege and honor to be here. I don’t worry about all that. Like I’m just excited to go play basketball. I remain confident in what I can do. And that’s one of the first messages Coach Kara told our group when we first got together, when we got here, is like, be confident in your abilities, no matter how many minutes you get, whether you’re starting, whether you’re playing a lot of minutes, whether that’s from game to game, like no matter what, you gotta remain the same player and bring what you can bring to this team…at the end of the day, we have one goal and that’s to win gold, and you’re gonna do whatever you can to help the team. So that’s always what I try to remind myself of, but I don’t look at the pressure as a negative. Like I think that’s a really cool thing and I just try to enjoy it as much as I can”

In 36 games during the 2026 WNBA season with the Fever, Clark is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1 steal per contest. She leads the league in assists per game and is third in scoring.

Caitlin Clark Ready to Move Forward in World Cup With Team USA

Clark and Team USA will get a day off before getting back in action for two straight days. On Sunday, they face off against Italy. The day after, they play Czechia.

This is the perfect two-game stretch for Clark to show off her abilities on the court. She has proven herself to be one of the best players at the World Cup. Her passing and scoring separates herself from the rest.

Team USA will be in for a battle moving forwad in their next two contests. With Clark not getting as many minutes, she is fresher on the court to play like the MVP she is.