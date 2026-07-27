Caitlin Clark & Indiana Fever Just Put WNBA on Notice

The Indiana Fever and their star player Caitlin Clark are set for the second half of the season after the All-Star break has concluded.

Clark just finished up her run at the All-Star Game, finishing with 17 points and 5 three-pointers made, as her Team Spoon beat Team Coop 129-122. The Fever enjoyed their break after winning seven of the last nine games.

Their second half of the season is not going to be easy, though, with the playoff push starting. The real question now is what the chances are that the Fever end the season with a WNBA title.

ESPN Reveals Indiana Fever & Caitlin Clark’s Chances at WNBA Championship

ESPN Analytics punched up the numbers on what the chances are for each WNBA team to win it all at the end of the 2026 season. The Fever ended up finishing first with a 24% chance.

The Fever are currently sitting in fifth in the WNBA standings with a 17-10 overall record. They are just a game behind the Dallas Wings, Aces, and Golden State Valkyries.

Indiana currently has two of the top scorers in the WNBA with Kelsey Mitchell second in the league in points per game with 23.3. Clark is sitting tied for fourth with 21 points per game.

The Fever have the best offense in the league, averaging 95.5 points per game. That is four more points per game than the next-best team, the Lynx.

Indiana Fever Have Work to Do Before Claiming Top Spot

A big thing for the Fever at this point in the season is to stay as healthy as they can be. Clark has missed four games during the year with a back injury, so the Fever can’t afford to lose her again.

Things are not going to be easy for the Fever to kick off the second half of the year. They have a three-game road trip, starting against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday. Indiana ends it with the Portland Fire on Friday and the Lynx on Sunday.

There is a lot of pressure on the Fever to get the job done the rest of the year after two years with no titles. This feels like the year where the talent level is good enough for a run.

Clark, Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston were All-Stars over the weekend, showing how top-heavy the Fever are. That doesn’t include other talent like Sophie Cunningham, Monique Billings, and Lexi Hull, who have all played well.

Indiana is ready to become that WNBA title team everyone expects them to be, but with a league with so much talent, can they get the job done?