Caitlin Clark Wasn’t Only Fever Player With Historic Performance

All of the attention was on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark after she had a historic night in the 112-98 win over the Portland Fire on Friday night.

Clark finished the game with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals. She tied for the third-most triple-doubles in league history, as that was her fourth of her career. Clark also now has the most triple-doubles by a guard in WNBA history.

While everyone was praising Clark for another stellar performance, another one of her teammates was doing incredible things. Clark wasn’t the only player who was making history.

Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell Matched Caitlin Clark With WNBA History

Fever starter Kelsey Mitchell has been on an incredible offensive run that continued against the Fire. Mitchell finished the game with 26 points, hitting 4 three-pointers, and dished out two assists.

Those 26 points were massive, as it was the 13th straight game in which she scored 20 or more points. Mitchell is now tied with former Phoenix Mercury great Dianna Taurasi for the second-longest streak in WNBA history.

This season, Mitchell has averaged 23.6 points, 2.7 assists, 1.6 rebounds, and 1 steal per game in 29 appearances. She is second in the WNBA in average points per game behind Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson. Mitchell has participated in four straight All-Star Games in her nine-year WNBA career.

Indiana Fever Are Unstoppable With Caitlin Clark & Kelsey Mitchell

The Fever are on a roll, winning five straight games and sitting at 19-10 overall. They continue their historic streak of five consecutive matchups with 100 or more points scored.

Most of the credit has to be given to Clark and Mitchell for how they have played. They are both averaging a combined 57.4 points per game during the winning streak.

Clark is proving herself to be an all-around great guard who can do it all. Mitchell has established herself as one of the top five best scorers in the WNBA.

Indiana is back on the road on Sunday to face the best team in the league right now, the Minnesota Lynx. They’ll have a few days’ rest for their Thursday showdown against the Aces.

The Fever are in for a tough next two days, as they try to keep the winning ways going. They will need star players in Clark and Mitchell to step up to the plate and get it done. The last five games have shown that they can handle it just fine.