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Caitlin Clark Wasn’t Only Fever Player With Historic Performance

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Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 15: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever speaks with Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever during the first half against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 15, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

All of the attention was on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark after she had a historic night in the 112-98 win over the Portland Fire on Friday night.

Clark finished the game with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals. She tied for the third-most triple-doubles in league history, as that was her fourth of her career. Clark also now has the most triple-doubles by a guard in WNBA history.

While everyone was praising Clark for another stellar performance, another one of her teammates was doing incredible things. Clark wasn’t the only player who was making history.

Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell Matched Caitlin Clark With WNBA History

Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 16: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever celebrates with Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the first half against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Fever starter Kelsey Mitchell has been on an incredible offensive run that continued against the Fire. Mitchell finished the game with 26 points, hitting 4 three-pointers, and dished out two assists.

Those 26 points were massive, as it was the 13th straight game in which she scored 20 or more points. Mitchell is now tied with former Phoenix Mercury great Dianna Taurasi for the second-longest streak in WNBA history.

This season, Mitchell has averaged 23.6 points, 2.7 assists, 1.6 rebounds, and 1 steal per game in 29 appearances. She is second in the WNBA in average points per game behind Las Vegas Aces‘ A’ja Wilson. Mitchell has participated in four straight All-Star Games in her nine-year WNBA career.

Indiana Fever Are Unstoppable With Caitlin Clark & Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever Injury Report

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 18: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever and Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever react against the New York Liberty during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bobby Goddin/Getty Images)

The Fever are on a roll, winning five straight games and sitting at 19-10 overall. They continue their historic streak of five consecutive matchups with 100 or more points scored.

Most of the credit has to be given to Clark and Mitchell for how they have played. They are both averaging a combined 57.4 points per game during the winning streak.

Clark is proving herself to be an all-around great guard who can do it all. Mitchell has established herself as one of the top five best scorers in the WNBA.

Indiana is back on the road on Sunday to face the best team in the league right now, the Minnesota Lynx. They’ll have a few days’ rest for their Thursday showdown against the Aces.

The Fever are in for a tough next two days, as they try to keep the winning ways going. They will need star players in Clark and Mitchell to step up to the plate and get it done. The last five games have shown that they can handle it just fine.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Caitlin Clark Wasn’t Only Fever Player With Historic Performance

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