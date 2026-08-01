Fever Coach Reacted to Caitlin Clark’s Historic Performance

It was just another night for Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark making WNBA history on the court.

The Fever picked up an 112-98 win over the Portland Fire on Friday night, giving them their fifth straight win. It’s also the fifth straight game where Indiana scored 100 or more points, adding to the record they just broke a few days ago.

Clark was once again the star of the game, scoring 26 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals. That triple-double gave her the fourth of her career, tying her for third in WNBA history. She also became the league’s all-time leader in triple-doubles by a guard.

This has become nothing new for Clark, putting up historical performances all the time. That doesn’t stop people from gushing over what she is doing on the court.

Indiana Fever Coach Talks Caitlin Clark Triple-Double

After the game, Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke to the media to share her thoughts on Clark’s performance. White admitted that she wasn’t aware of her performance until before she took the podium.

“Yeah, I didn’t even recognize it until we got in the locker room,” White said. “She can do all of those things, and I think the area that she’s continuing to get better in for us now is the defensive rebounding. She’s always scoring and finding her open teammates and being able to facilitate. And she actually made a comment to me in one game that, you know, the ball used to find her on the defensive end. And I said, ‘Well, you got to go find it now, right?’ And I thought she did a really good job of that. She has the potential to get that every game. I think her ability to get us into flow, to take great shots. I mean, you know, nine field goal attempts. She did a really good job, I felt like, of getting to the free throw line and not settling. And so it was a really, really impressive effort from her here tonight.”

Clark continues to improve her stats with each game she plays. In 25 games played this season, she is averaging 21.6 points, 8 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Caitlin Clark Continues to Dominate 2026 WNBA Season

Indiana is red hot after five straight wins and scoring over 100 points in each of those games. The Fever are sitting at a 19-10 record and jumped the Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream in the standings, now sitting in fourth.

Clark is a big reason the Fever have played well during this stretch of games. She’s averaging 29.4 points per game, posting two double-doubles, and her recent triple-double.

The Fever only get one day’s rest, as they are back on the road for another matchup, but this one is a tough one. They face the top team in the WNBA, the Minnesota Lynx.

If Clark and the Fever really want to make a statement, a win over the Lynx would do just that.